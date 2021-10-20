CNMP opens disciplinary proceedings against 11 former members of Lava Jato in Rio

The National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) decided, by a majority, this Tuesday (10/19), to institute disciplinary proceedings against 11 former members of the Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro.

With the opening of the device, there will be production of evidence and hearing of witnesses. At the end of the procedure, the CNMP will judge whether it is appropriate to apply the penalty of dismissal or not.

The prosecutors involved in the disciplinary process are: Eduardo El Hage, Fabiana Schneider, Marisa Ferrari, José Vagos, Gabriela Câmara, Sergio Dias, Rodrigo Silva, Stanley Silva, Felipe Leite, Renata Baptista, Luciana Sobral and Tiago Martins.

The lawsuit was filed by former ministers Romero Jucá and Edison Lobão, who accuse the prosecutors of disclosing confidential information about an alleged bribery scheme in the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear power plant, in Rio, through the press office of the Federal Public Ministry ( MPF).

In September of this year, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had requested that the 11 prosecutors be dismissed for “promoting disclosure of a confidential matter that they knew because of the functions they performed.”

They were part of the Lava Jato operation in Rio. However, the group was disbanded after changes promoted by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. Earlier this year, Aras determined that the task force members be incorporated into the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco).

Wishes

According to the national inspector, Rinaldo Reis, the information should remain confidential level 3 – viewing only by internal users of the court in which the process is being processed. For him, the action of the prosecutors is configured as “hashing or precipitation violating legal and judicial restrictions”.

Rinaldo was followed by board members Marcelo Weitzel, Otávio Rodrigues, Oswaldo D’Albuquerque, Sandra Krueger, Fernanda Marinela, Moacyr Rey and Engels Augusto.

Councilor Silvio Amorim voted not to file a lawsuit against the prosecutors.

Councilors Sebastião Caixeta and Humberto Jacques voted to open an inquiry.

To metropolises, the lawyer Fábio Medina Osório stated that the decision was well founded on the evidence in the case file and “very technical”. “The prosecutors confessed to being the author of the disclosure of information on the MPF Portal. Materiality was demonstrated. Secrecy in criminal investigations was decreed by court order of which prosecutors became aware. Even so, they chose to unduly reveal information to the public,” he said.

According to him, “the abuse of power by state agents cannot be accepted.”