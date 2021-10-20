CNMP opens disciplinary proceedings to investigate alleged leak of confidential information by members of Lava Jato | Policy

The National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) decided on Tuesday (19) to open a disciplinary administrative proceeding to investigate the conduct of 11 members of Lava Jato accused of disclosing confidential information of former MDB senators Romero Jucá and Edison Lobão on the website of the Federal Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro.

Jucá and Lobão were the target of an action that investigated alleged crimes in the construction of the Angra 3 plant. At the time of the operation, the MPF released a note explaining the facts attributed to the former senators. But, emedebistas complain that MP members leaked sensitive information in the text.

According to the CNMP’s Internal Regulation, after the opening of an administrative proceeding, a counselor will be appointed to be the rapporteur of the case. He will be responsible for collecting evidence and hearing witnesses. Afterwards, the process will be analyzed again by the board members. There is no deadline for this analysis.

The request to punish the members of Lava Jato came from the former senators themselves. The complaint was filed against a regional prosecutor of the Republic, ten prosecutors of the Republic of Rio and a prosecutor from Sergipe.

According to the complaint analyzed on Tuesday (19), there were signs of leaking confidential data, including bank transactions.

In response to the advice, prosecutors said they had not asked for judicial secrecy. The defense also alleged that the judge did not decree secrecy neither at the time the complaint was filed with the Court, nor when the information was disclosed on the official website by the press office of the MPF.

The rapporteur of the case, the Corregedor Nacional, Rinaldo Reis, manifested himself for the continuation of the administrative proceeding against the Prosecutors.

Reis understood that the attorneys publicized sensitive and confidential data, as they used information about the breach of bank and telephone confidentiality of former senators. The rapporteur’s thesis was supported by eight councilors.