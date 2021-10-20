Cold weather in October? Understand why spring has unusual weather this year | Brazil

Cloudy and rainy day at Saens Pena Square, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio de JaneiroMarcos Porto/Agency O Dia
Published 10/19/2021 16:12 | Updated 10/19/2021 4:13 PM
Last Thursday (14), MetSul announced the arrival of the phenomenon in the country. It is characterized by the cooling of surface waters in the Equatorial range of the Pacific Ocean. This change in temperature is capable of increasing the frequency of cold fronts in the country.
Also according to MetSul, it is not possible to predict exactly how long the country will feel the effects of La Niña. Although there is a truce period, the forecast indicates that the days of intense heat should only start in November.
The next days remain cold and rainy for the capital of São Paulo. Until Thursday (21), the maximum must not exceed 19°C. Saturday (23) will be a hotter day, reaching 28°C. However, the temperature drops again on Sunday (24).
The southern region of the country remains with unstable weather, with rain and a feeling of cold. The heat is only expected to return in November, yet the forecast is that thermometers will not register very high temperatures.