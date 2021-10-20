Colombia injects contraceptives into Pablo Escobar’s hippos

Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: the hippopotamus invasion.

A handful of hippos brought to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo have grown to a population of 80, prompting biologists to express concern about their environmental impact and the threat to human security.

In January, a study published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation recommended that the growing herd, which now lives in the wild in the department of Antioquia, be euthanized.

Instead, the regional government tried to neuter the huge animals, but traditional surgical sterilization is too dangerous and demanding to extend to dozens of animals. So far, only 11 of the hippos have been sterilized in this way, according to local authorities.

On Friday (15), however, the regional environmental agency, Cornare, announced that their efforts to control the hippopotamus population led to 24 more hippos being treated with a new method: darts loaded with the contraceptive GonaCon.

Compared to surgery, GonaCon is “a much cheaper option,” according to a statement from Cornare. “However, it remains complex, as experts suggest the administration of three doses, based on studies and comparisons made in other large animals, such as horses.”

The same drug has been tested in other wildlife populations, including wild horses in the United States, kangaroos in Australia and wild cattle in Hong Kong, he said.

Scientists must now track the drug’s effectiveness by measuring hormone levels in hippopotamus feces.

“This is the first time we have implemented this procedure. We will follow and monitor them to see how successful they can be,” said David Echeverri López, coordinator of the Cornare Group for Forests and Biodiversity.

Escobar’s hippopotamus collection began with a single male and three females. After his death, other exotic animal species were relocated, but the hippos remained because they were too difficult to capture and transport, according to the Conservation Biological study.

They soon began to multiply, spreading across the Magdalena River basin from their original home some 250 km east of the city of Medellín.

Research has shown the negative effects of hippopotamus waste on oxygen levels in water bodies, which can affect fish and ultimately humans.

Hippos also pose a threat to agriculture and the safety of people in the affected areas, according to the Conservation Biological study.

In May 2020, a hippopotamus attack left a 45-year-old man seriously injured.

Translated text. Read the original in Spanish.