Colombian state convicted of kidnapping, torture and rape of journalist

Inter-American Court of Human Rights pointed out that violence committed by Jineth Bedoya in 2000 was engineered with the help of police officers and had neglected investigation

Daniel Cima/Interamerican Commission on Human Rights/05.04.2016 Jineth Bedoya was a victim of violence in 2000



THE Inter-American Court of Human Rights considered this Monday, the 18th, the State of Colombia responsible for the kidnapping, torture and rape committed against journalist Jineth Bedoya 21 years ago. Now 47 years old, the communication professional was doing an investigative report on arms trafficking for the newspaper the spectator when she was the target of an ambush on May 25, 2000. That day, she arranged an interview with Mario Jaime Mejía, leader of the illegal far-right army that was fighting far-left guerrillas in the country but was kidnapped and kept in prison for 16 hours, during which time she was drugged and sexually raped before being thrown unclothed on the side of a road in Bogotá. The inter-American court found that police from La Modelo state prison worked closely with state officials to commit the kidnapping and also found that the Colombian government was slow and negligent in the process of investigating and prosecuting the case.

A few years after the crime, the Colombian government publicly apologized to the journalist and compensated her with 24 million Colombian pesos (equivalent today to R$35,000). Although only three paramilitaries were sentenced to prison for the violence, at least 25 were involved in the violence and in the kidnapping. Tuesday’s conviction ordered the Colombian state to create an annual fund of US$500,000 (more than R$2.7 million) to protect women journalists from violence and called for the promotion of projects to prevent sexual violence from happening again. in the country. President Iván Duque said that cases such as the journalist’s should never be repeated and said that the country will carry out the sentence “in its entirety”.