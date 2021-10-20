Commentator exposes failures in Sylvinho’s tactical scheme and questions Róger Guedes as center forward

Corinthians suffered its first defeat in classics under Sylvinho last Monday. Timão lost 1-0 in a bad team match and the coach’s choices were questioned at the end of Majestic.

In participation in live post-game of UOL Sport, journalist Ricardo Perrone analyzed the team’s performance and stated that Sylvinho needs to rethink the use of Róger Guedes as a center forward in the Parque São Jorge team.

“I think it’s clear: in this scheme that he (Sylvinho) wants, the center forward Roger Guedes doesn’t work. I even praised Roger from the center forward, even moving, without being fixed, but it’s not possible. He needs to rethink this. This thing of playing with both ends, one guy stuck… It’s going to be Roger because Jô can’t handle the entire game. You can’t, you have to rethink it,” said Perrone.

“To take advantage of the quality he has of the midfielders arriving, approaching, changing positions. A Renato Augusto comes and presents himself in front… I think that, in this scheme, you can’t keep insisting with Roger Guedes from the center forward“, completed.

Also journalist Vitor Guedes agreed with his partner from live. The professional stated that he would even like to see Róger Guedes play as a fake 9, since, in his view, Timão’s best move in the duel was built with the number 123 in this way.

“I agree and, corroborating, I even think you can play false 9, as long as it is false 9, and not 9 dead there. To play from 9 dead, put a 9 itself. How was the play built by Corinthians in the game? Róger Guedes left false 9 and went to the edge, opening the defense of São Paulo. Renato Augusto went into the void for Giuliano, who controlled badly, Volpi managed to take it off and, on the rebound, Renato Augusto sent him over the top. It was Corinthians’ best move in the match, with Róger Guedes coming out of a false 9, making room,” said Vitor Guedes before calling the Timão forward’s attention for his latest performances.

“For the rest of the game, he stayed there, stuck in the middle of the defense. He won’t win one from Arboleda, he won’t win… Domingo is Cuesta in the defense of Internacional. He is not 9. Against Sport he did not win a ball. It was fine in Derby, we know the value Derby has, but will it sit on Derby’s laurels for how long? He’s not playing anything in recent games. It was bad in Recife and bad today. Roger Guedes also needs to wake up to life. He received a lot of applause at the Derby, and with good reason, but he needs to get back to playing ball,” added the journalist.

Still in sixth place, Corinthians’ next commitment is a direct confrontation in the fight for the G6. Timão visits Internacional on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has a point less than Corinthians and occupies the seventh place.

