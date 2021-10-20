Compact SUVs with the most powerful 1.0 turbo engines on the market

Previously, cars with a 1.0 engine performed poorly. The highlight was low fuel consumption. Therefore, they equipped popular models. But things have changed in recent years. The downsizing concept became popular, and engines then downsized and adopted systems to gain performance and efficiency. Among them, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing and turbocharger. For what was a concept, it has become standard in the market. And the newest supporter of this trend is the Fiat Pulse 1.0 turbo.

in numbers, Fiat’s new SUV, which debuts today (19), extracts up to 130 hp from the 1.0 turbo 200 engine, from Stellantis, as well as 20.4 mkgf of torque at a brief 1,750 rpm (both with gasoline and ethanol in the tank).

It’s practically the same performance delivered in the rival Volkswagen T-Cross which – with a 200 TSI engine – has, respectively, 128 hp and 20.4 mkgf at 2,000 revolutions. But, besides the good numbers, what, in fact, has been conquering the public is the low consumption.

Keeping an eye on those numbers, therefore, the moment of truth has arrived: what are the most powerful 1.0 turbo engines on the market in the compact SUV segment? What are the most “twisted”? And, to complete, how are the consumptions of these models in the Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV)?

Unlike in the past, it is now common to see 1.0 turbo engines on the market with powers previously delivered by engines with greater displacement. However, many consumers rejected the 1.0 turbo in favor of 1.6, 1.8 and 2.0 engines naturally aspirated or even without other systems, such as direct fuel injection.

But this change in perception is underway and is already imposing itself in sales. Although the market brings together several models with aspirated engine, the 3-cylinder turbo seems to have fallen in favor of the Brazilian public. And it’s not just about performance and consumption. It also has a more ecological appeal, as these engines emit less polluting gases.

turbo

Previously seen as a luxury item for sports cars, the turbo had the function of ensuring extra performance at high revs. However, today, it prioritizes the lowest fuel consumption, while providing good responses in accelerations and resumes. That’s what Volkswagen did, back there, with the 1.0 three-cylinder turbo that was then used in cars of various sizes: from the small up! to the average Golf hatch.

Since then, brands such as Hyundai, Chevrolet, Caoa Chery, among others, have started to offer engines with these technologies that, after all, can be used in several different vehicles. By the way, Stellantis launched the 1.0 Pulse turbo, derived from the Argo’s 1.0 Firefly tricylinder, but will offer the engine in other models of the group, since the Jeep Renegade until the Peugeot 208 and the future Citron C3, which became a mini SUV.

See the performance of 1.0 turbo SUVs

Fiat Pulse

Motor: 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex

Displacement: 999 cc

Exchange: Automatic CVT (simulates 7 gears)

Power: 125 hp (gasoline) 130 hp (ethanol)

Torque: 20.4 mkgf at 1,750 rpm (g/e)

Ethanol consumption: Uninformed

Gasoline consumption: 12 km/l (city)/14.6 km/l (road)

Note from Inmetro/Conpet: not informed

The unprecedented SUV, derived from the Argo hatchback, is scheduled for launch today (19) in Brazil. Its 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex engine, from Stellantis, carries the number “200” in reference to the torque (200 Nm). It is the most powerful model in the category, with up to 130 hp – the peak rotation has not yet been informed by the manufacturer.

Volkswagen T-Cross