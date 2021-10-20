Conmebol announces ticket values ​​for the Libertadores and Sul-Americana finals

Conmebol revealed ticket prices for the finals of the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, to be held in Montevideo, Uruguay. Tickets for the decision between palm trees and Flamengo, on November 27, will cost from 200 (about R$1,112) to 650 dollars (R$3,614). As for the duel between Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino, on the 20th of the same month, the values ​​vary from 100 (R$ 556) to 400 dollars (R$ 2,224).

So far, 50% of the capacity of the Centenário Stadium has been released, but the Uruguayan government is negotiating and is optimistic about the maximum release of the stage for continental decisions (see more on here).

The organization also informed that, as of this Wednesday (20), the registration phase will be opened by event, which will last until the 24th. On the 25th, sales to the general public interested in joining the final will begin. of the South American. As for the Libertadores, the open start will be on the 27th.

Distribution of fans in the final of Libertadores (Photo: Publicity / Conmebol)

– 50% of the amount collected corresponds to participating clubs and 50% to cover expenses for organizing and operating the event – previously informed Conmebol.

The most accessible tickets are destined for the areas for the fans and will be initially sold by Conmebol (check the website for registration on here). It is also worth mentioning the Brazilian clubs involved in the finals will later disclose their purchase policies for a specific load of tickets.

SEE THE FOLLOWING VALUES

Values ​​of the South American final (Photo: Publicity / Conmebol)