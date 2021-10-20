Conmebol sets Libertadores final time

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

After defining the values ​​of the first batch of tickets, Conmebol also made official the time for Palmeiras x Flamengo. On November 27 (Saturday), at the Estádio Centenário, the teams from Brazil will measure forces at 17h (Brasilia) by the Libertadores final. Thus, a highly disputed match with great emotions should take place on Uruguayan soil.

⌚️🏆 Time confirmed! The CONMEBOL Final # Liberators 2021 will be at 5 pm local time, the same time as Brasília, on November 27th. 🇧🇷 Palm trees x Flamengo ⭐️ #Eternal Glory pic.twitter.com/80JZjQwshP — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) October 19, 2021

For those who want to watch the decision in loco, prices are far from modest. That’s because the cheapest entry was set at around R$1,100. Even so, the expectation is that all available seats will be purchased, given the importance of the confrontation.

CAT 1 – USD 650 – Tribuna America Sector (BRL 3617.58)

CAT 2 – USD 500 – Olympic Tribune Sector (BRL 2779.00)

CAT 3 – USD 300 – Olympic Platea (BRL 1667.40)

CAT 4 – USD 200 – Club Sector – Tribuna Colombes (Flemish), Tribuna Amsterdam (Palmeiras) – (BRL 1100.00)

On the field, the clubs will compete for an astronomical award. Thus, the great champion will pocket U$ 15 million (R$ 83 million), extra motivation for the trophy to be achieved. Now, it remains to be seen which fans, at the end of the confrontation, will celebrate in Uruguay and also in Brazil.

Group phase: US$ 3 million (R$ 16 million)

Round of 16: US$ 1.05 million (R$ 5.5 million)

Quarter Finals: US$ 1.5 million (R$ 8 million)

Semifinals: US$ 2 million (R$ 11 million)

Runner-up: US$ 6 million (R$ 33.4 million)

Champion: US$ 15 million (R$ 83 million)

