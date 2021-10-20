Share Tweet Share Share Email



Connect SUS application: Learn more Connect SUS is an application, from the Ministry of Health, which records the entire trajectory of those seeking care in the Unified Health System (SUS). It shows, for example, data about the patient’s visits and hospitalizations. It allows the consultation of medications and exams carried out and the scheduling of consultations in the public health network. It also provides access to the National Digital Vaccination Card, allowing Brazilians to consult all vaccines applied in public and private networks, including Covid-19.

Conecta SUS also offers a list of services and consultations aimed at the Brazilian population, such as hospitals, health posts, emergency services and popular pharmacies. It also makes available the maternity hospitals, health academies and specialty and Psychosocial Care centers that are offered to the population throughout the country. It also provides guidance on organ and blood donations.

It is information related to health, quickly, in the palm of the Brazilian’s hand. Everything to provide better care to citizens in the health care network. In practice, the application came to computerize the patient’s medical record and streamline public health care.

“Connect SUS is an application that was presented to me in my first prenatal consultations. He is very good. I registered there, I recommend it. I registered it for my daughter too. It’s very quick for you to register, it’s very easy”, said Lorrany Ferreira dos Santos Lopes, who lives in Ceilândia, in the Federal District, and is an assistant in a tax accounting department.

One of the advantages of having this application, according to Lorrany, is the convenience of having everything on your cell phone. “A practicality, because you can take your cell phone and save the photo album on your SUS card. So, anytime you need it, you can enter the app that is there. So, I follow my and my daughter’s appointments. It’s all there. Pediatrician, vaccination, appointments, all appointments, all appointments are there.”

How to register

Registering at Conecta SUS is very simple and can be done in just a few minutes. Just use your CPF or National Health Card number.

The first step is to enter the app store on your mobile phone or tablet and type “app Connect SUS”, and download it for free. Registration can also be done on any computer with internet access through the website Conectasus-paciente.saude.gov.br.

Through the gov.br Portal, the user can also access the tool.

“The app is free. It can be a very important tool for citizens and for their health care. It is important that citizens download the application, check the available information and follow the process of gradually making the most relevant information available”, explained Gabriella Nunes Neves, from the Informatics Department of the Unified Health System.

To date, more than 8.5 million downloads have been made.

When accessing Connect SUS, you can:

– View your complete health history in one place;

– View your medications, appointments and exams;

– Check which hospitals, health centers and emergency services are closest to you;

– Make routine appointments;

– Have access to important health information;

– Have access to the National Digital Vaccination Card; and

– And ask questions about the SUS.

Covid-19

The Ministry of Health is encouraging the population to download the Connect SUS to facilitate the monitoring of vaccination against Covid-19 in the country. As soon as you receive the immunization against the disease, whoever is registered in the system will have the dose registered in the Connect SUS. There, the user will be able to consult the type of vaccine applied, the manufacturing batch and the date the dose was administered. This information helps prevent a person from taking doses from different laboratories.

The Federal Government clarified, however, that it is not mandatory to be a user of the application to be vaccinated against the disease.

If you don't have the app, just take an identification document with your CPF number to the health center when you are called to take the dose, according to the priority groups.
















