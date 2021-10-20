Corinthians revises the 2021 budget; My Timo shows the before and after numbers

Corinthians’ financial department revised its budget for 2021. The document, which had already been approved by the Supervisory Board and the Advisory Board (Cori), was delivered to the club’s Board of Directors on Tuesday night, during a meeting at the Park Saint George.

Like the other two bodies, the Deliberative Council also approved the review made by Corinthians. O My Timon had access to the document, signed by the financial director Wesley Melo – see number below.

The councilors were informed that the entire budget review had already included information and methodologies introduced by the management project currently underway in conjunction with Falconi consultancy. The positive variations in TV rights and sponsorships are noteworthy, but also the increase in the forecast of spending on salaries, charges, image rights and federal rights (Personnel expenses) – See below for explanations of the club.

Corinthians’ new 2021 budget document signed by finance director Wesley Melo Disclosure

The document also says that “although the final result has not undergone any relevant change, the most important thing is to note that there is an additional operating surplus to that initially forecast. The operating surplus (before financial expenses) is essential for achieving the equilibrium objectives financial and debt reduction”, called the “main objective of this management”.

Comparison of Corinthians 2021 budgets (April vs. revised)

Revenues

Television rights – BRL 212.5 million x BRL 242.8 million

Sponsorships – BRL 81.3 million x BRL 89.4 million

Game collection – BRL 25.4 million x BRL 11.5 million

Brand and other recipes – BRL 24.5 million x BRL 31 million

Member contributions – BRL 13.7 million x BRL 13.5 million;

Commercial explorations – BRL 4.3 million x BRL 3.2 million

Legal deductions from income – (BRL 23.9 million x BRL 26.6 million)

NET REVENUES – BRL 337.9 million x BRL 365.1 million

Expenditure

Personnel (salaries, charges, image and federative rights) – BRL 268 million x BRL 314 million

General and administrative – BRL 26.5 million x BRL 25.8 million

Other gaming expenses – BRL 25.7 million x BRL 11.6 million

Asset depreciation – BRL 6 million x BRL 6 million

Services – BRL 14.1 million x BRL 19 million

NET EXPENSES – BRL 340.5 million x BRL 376.7 million

Final result

2019: BRL 195.4 million negative

2020: BRL 123.3 million negative

2021 (April budget): BRL 1.1 million positive

2021 (revised budget): BRL 713,000.00 positive

Main variations between the original budget and the revised budget proposal

TV rights – positive variation caused by two effects: the transfer of part of the Brasileirão 2020 revenue, which ended only in 2021, and an increase in the exhibition of games on open and closed TVs, which increases the amount to be received; Sponsorships – new partnerships that did not exist in April (first document) and exchange variation above the forecast of the agreement with Nike; Game collection – reduced value due to the smaller number of games with the public, as well as a decrease in the forecast of expenses in the matches; Brands and others – although license royalty revenues are taking longer than expected to resume, new contracts have paid off, especially the deal with Socios.com; Commercial explorations – main effect is due to the contract with Ambev, signed only at the end of the first semester; Personnel expenses – adjusted upward to reflect the completion of cuts correctly, according to the document. Although moves are being made to reduce costs, these reductions only accelerate (mainly in professional football) in the period from May to July, which obviously implies a higher cost at the end of the year than originally presented, with an immediate reduction forecast since the beginning of 2022. Service expenses – variation include the hiring of some professionals in the corporate model, in addition to unforeseen costs of medical services, especially for Covid-19 testing by all sports modalities; Revenues from the sale of athletes and transfer costs – values ​​are related, as the costs are linked to the athletes’ negotiations. The target was increased to accommodate not especially the economic result on the balance sheet, but especially the need to generate cash at the end of the year; Financial expenses – adjusted to take into account increases in interest rates and inflation that are reflected in liability updates, especially tax installments.

See more at: Corinthians Board of Directors, Parque So Jorge, Marketing Aes and Dulio Monteiro Alves.