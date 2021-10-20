Corinthians signs first professional contract with prominent midfielder of the Under-17 team

Corinthians signed the first professional contract of midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, of the Under-17 team. The agreement was announced this Tuesday afternoon, by the club’s base advisors. Born in 2005, the player is one of the team’s highlights.

Now, Gabriel Moscardo’s relationship with Corinthians lasts for another three years, as it is valid until September 30, 2024. The defensive midfielder can play for another season in the Under-17 team. According to the GloboEsporte.com., 100% of the player’s economic rights are linked to Corinthians and the new contract provides for a fine of R$ 150 million for foreign clubs.

Aged 16, Moscardo is one of the great names on the team. In the current season, Corinthians played 14 games with the defensive midfielder and had a favorable record: 12 wins, one draw and one defeat, which equates to a use of 88% of the points.

Gabriel Moscardo should return to the field next Saturday, at Fazendinha. At 11 am, Corinthians receives the Jump in a game valid for the last round of the first phase of the São Paulo U-17 Championship. So far, there are nine victories in nine games played.

Games with Gabriel Moscardo in the Under-17 team in 2021

Games played: 14

14 Points Earned: 37

37 Benefit: 88.10%

88.10% Wins: 12

12 Ties: 1

1 Defeats: 1

1 Goal in favor: 40 (2.86 per game)

40 (2.86 per game) Goals against: 7 (0.50 per game)

7 (0.50 per game) Goals by Gabriel Moscardo: 0

0 Yellows for Gabriel Moscardo: 1

1 Gabriel Moscardo’s Expulsions: 0

