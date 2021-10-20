Coronavac: 99% of volunteers have antibodies after mass vaccination in Serrana

The Butantan Institute released, this Tuesday (19), the first results of the mass vaccination research project in the city of Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo. Project S aims to evaluate the effectiveness of the Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19. Analyzes show that 99% of residents developed antibodies against the infection, called seroconversion, three months after receiving the second dose.

According to Butantan, the result was higher than the indicators identified in the clinical trials of phase 1 and 2 of the vaccine, which showed seroconversion of 97% and 98%, respectively.

Unlike efficacy studies, which are carried out during the development of immunization agents, with controlled and limited populations, the effectiveness research reflects the application of the vaccine on a large scale, as in practice with the immunization campaigns in countries.

Data were obtained from the first stage of the serological assessment, which included the collection of samples from 3,903 volunteers from the city of São Paulo, carried out between July and August. The second stage of the serological assessment is underway. Volunteers will be monitored for about a year to assess the behavior of the antibodies at six, nine and twelve months after the application of the vaccine.

Immunity assessment indicators should be published in a scientific article, according to Butantan. “We already have the number of antibodies for adults and the elderly. The article will tell you how the serological variation was in the last three months”, said Gustavo Volpe, one of the study’s medical coordinators and technical director of the Serrana State Hospital, in a statement.

According to the researcher, there is a great adherence of the elderly who have already taken the booster dose to the research, which will allow the assessment of antibody titers more accurately in older people.

The next phases of the study involve examining another type of immune system response to the vaccine. In addition to the antibodies, the organism counts on the action of the cellular response, with the activation of cells of the immune system, such as lymphocytes, which help fight the infection.

In May, preliminary survey data revealed that immunization of the adult population of Serrana reduced the incidence of symptomatic Covid-19 cases by 80%, hospitalizations by 86%, and deaths by 95%.