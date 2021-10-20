Corsair launches new 2.1″ LCD screen AIO liquid coolers on the block

A display installation kit will be available for Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix cooler owners

Corsair announced today new models of iCUE H100i Elite series AIO liquid coolers. They all come equipped with 2.1″ LCD screens on the block for monitoring, in addition to being able to show different images. They are three different sizes of radiators and the fans that equip the coolers are new versions of the ML RGB Elite series.

AIO H100i Elite LCD liquid coolers are compatible with AMD AM4, sTRX4 and sTR4 sockets, in addition to the sockets of the Intel 2011, 2066, LGA115x, LGA1200 and new LGA1700, which will be used to support the upcoming Intel Alder Lake CPUs, the 12th generation of Intel Core processors.

O iCUE H170i Elite LCD has a 420mm radiator, the model iCUEH150i Elite LCD Intermediate is equipped with a radiator 360mm and 240mm to the radiator of the entry-level liquid cooler, the iCUE H100i Elite LCD. The small screen can show temperatures, fan rotation and pump speed. If you want something more customizable, it’s possible to display GIFs and images.

The circular LCD screen has 24 RGB LEDs in its outline and can be changed via software. Corsair iCUE can be used to change all the bright colors inside the PC (RAM, fans and liquid cooler block), besides inserting the image you want on the small LCD screen and leaving everything to your liking.



The news Corsair ML RGB Elite fans that equip the three liquid cooler models are now available for sale separately either in packs or individually. The manufacturer guarantees that the fans emit less noise, have better performance and greater durability. The 120mm fans (ML120 RGB Elite) operate between 450rpm to 2000rpm. The model ML140 RGB Elite (140mm) goes from 400rpm to 1600rpm.

The block with the 2.1″ LCD screen will be available for AIO Corsair iCUE Elite Capellix liquid cooler owners as an upgrade kit. According to Corsair’s announcement, the kit will be available at its online store in North America and Europe. The iCUE H100i Elite LCD cooler and the new fans are now available at Corsair stores and authorized retailers and distributors.

Via: VideoCardz