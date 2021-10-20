Cousin de Alcolumbre is arrested by the PF in an operation against drug trafficking

posted on 10/20/2021 10:41 AM / updated on 10/20/2021 11:14 AM



(credit: Disclosure)

The Federal Police arrested Isaac Alcolumbre, cousin of senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), this Wednesday morning (20/10) in Amapá. He is among the targets of Operation Vikare, which is also investigating cases of association for international drug trafficking, association for drug trafficking, criminal organization and money laundering.

About 300 federal police took to the streets to serve 24 preventive arrest warrants, in addition to 49 search and seizure warrants. The task force had the support of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The suspicious group used Amapá as an operational base to import and transport drugs by aircraft to different parts of the country.

The investigation identified that Amapá is a logistical point for those involved. An aerodrome in the capital Macapá, owned by Isaac Alcolumbre, was used as a supply and maintenance site for the aircraft – most of them small. The flow of drugs took place mainly between Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela.

The PF also found that shell companies from other states participated in the scheme to hide and launder money. The criminal organization had aircraft mechanics, pilots, financial operators responsible for transacting the amounts obtained by illegal activities, in addition to third parties who received amounts in personal and business accounts.

In addition to the warrants in the capital of Amapá, individuals and companies with addresses in the states of Pará (Belém and Ananindeua), Amazonas (Manaus and Itacoatiara), Piauí (Teresina), Ceará (Fortaleza), Mato Grosso do Sul (Campo Grande, Paranhos and Aral Moreira), São Paulo (capital and Sorocaba), Rio de Janeiro (capital) and Paraná (Foz do Iguaçu and Londrina).

According to the PF, those investigated may be liable for international drug trafficking, criminal organization and money laundering. Together, the sentences can reach 51 years in prison, in addition to the payment of a fine.

Isaac Alcolumbre is Senator Davi’s first cousin and was previously state deputy for Amapá.