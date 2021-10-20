Covid CPI Suggests 1 Minimum Wage Pension for Pandemic Orphans | Covid’s CPI

The final report of Covid’s CPI, delivered by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), brings a bill that creates a special pension for orphaned children and adolescents of victims of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the text, compensation in the amount of one minimum wage would be awarded to those who lost their father, mother or legal guardian as a result of Covid-19.

As it is a bill of law, the normative would need to go through the National Congress for it to become effective. Approval is by simple majority, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Federal Senate.

“There is an urgent need to ensure that family members and dependents of victims of the new coronavirus are not left stranded by the loss of home providers. Unfortunately, the number of orphans due to the pandemic who do not deserve to be abandoned is growing”, says the final report.

If approved, the benefit will be retroactive to the date of death and will be paid according to the number of orphans left, with a limit of three minimum wages. The money will be managed by the remaining legal guardian “solely to meet the needs of the orphan”.

If the current text is kept, the benefit would be paid until the orphan turns 21. If you are attending higher education, the pension would extend up to 24 years.

The amount would follow monetary readjustments in the same Social Security indexes and the payment operation would be with the National Social Security Institute (INSS). The text establishes that the Social Security Information and Technology Company (Dataprev) and the INSS make payments operational within 30 days after the approval of the project in Congress.

Finally, the bill establishes that the pension on death granted to a dependent of an insured person of the General Social Security System (RGPS) or of a federal public servant will be 100% of the pension amount if the cause of death is Covid-19.

Those who already receive a pension for death – from the Social Security or the military – or when the orphan has a family income above three minimum wages would be excluded from the benefit. In the income criterion, it will be possible to claim the pension if the family income drops.

“This is a situation of social vulnerability comparable only to past pandemics, as well as, to a certain degree, to conflict situations, such as wars and terrorist attacks, deserving swift action by the Public Power”, the text continues.

Covid’s CPI presents its final report this Wednesday (20)

Along with the pension for orphans, the CPI recalls that “thousands of Brazilians have survived the disease, but continue to bear sequelae that make them unable to work.”

A bill was also proposed that includes Covid-19 as a serious illness that exempts policyholders from the General Social Security System from complying with the grace period for granting sick pay and disability retirement benefits.

Calheiros’ report lists a series of other social security bills that have already been proposed and are being processed in Congress and proposes that the bills created by the CPI should urgently be processed together with the others.