COVID in Belo Horizonte: transmission stabilizes, but bed occupancy increases – General

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte this Tuesday (10/19) pointed to an increase in the number of beds in the infirmary and intensive care for patients with COVID-19 in the capital of Minas Gerais. On the other hand, the index that measures the level of contagion in the city remained stable.

The infirmary beds had a jump, going from 38.8% to 42.1%, taking into account the vacancies in the public and private health networks. On the other hand, it is worth noting that the offer of exclusive units for patients with COVID-19 had a reduction, from 315 to 298 in private hospitals, while those in the SUS network continued with the 365 that were available this Monday (18/ 10).

The same behavior was registered in relation to intensive care beds: an increase in occupancy taking into account the public and private networks (from 42% to 43.8%) and a reduction in the supply of vacancies in private hospitals. The number was 140 units for patients with COVID-19 this Monday, but this Tuesday, it dropped to 129. Hospitals in the SUS network continue to offer 177 beds.

The transmission index, also called factor RT, followed with the same 0.93 registered in this second. At the current level, 93 people are infected by the virus every 100 diagnoses, on average, in Belo Horizonte.

Cases and deaths



In the last 24 hours, the Municipal Health Department computed 168 confirmed cases of coronaviruses and five deaths caused by the disease. In all, the capital of Minas Gerais has already registered 286,728 positive diagnoses of COVID-19 and 6,874 lives lost.

vaccination



Belo Horizonte has already applied 2,087,518 first doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, in addition to 1,427,286 second doses and 110,814 booster doses. Another 59,833 single doses were also applied, with the vaccine administered by Janssen.

In the last 24 hours, 1,768 applications of the first dose were recorded, 13,588 of the second and another 2,794 as booster doses. In addition, another 36 people received the single dose of Janssen. In all, 18,186 doses were used.