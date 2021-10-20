Covid Vaccine Resistance Behind High Infections and Deaths in Russia – International

MOSCOW – Widespread public distrust of russian government translated into skepticism about the vaccines against coronavirus, experts say, leaving the country vulnerable to a surge in new covid-19 cases that is now setting records.

on Saturday, the Russia exceeded 1,000 deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time since the start of the pandemic (the UK, with just under half the population, had 57 deaths in a recent 24-hour period). On Monday, Russia broke another record with more than 34,000 new infections registered in the previous 24 hours.

Mistrust of Russian authorities has spread since the pandemic began last year, researchers and sociologists say, and is the main reason why only a third of the country’s population is fully vaccinated so far, even though vaccines are free and widely available in Russia. parents.

Only about 42 million of Russia’s 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week, a rate well below the US and most European Union countries.

After Sofia Kravetskaya, 36, was vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine last December, she said she has become an outcast in the Moscow playground where she takes her daughter.

“When I mentioned that I volunteered for testing and got my first dose, people started running away from me,” she said. “They believed that if you were vaccinated, the virus would be inside you and you would be contagious.”

Even with a record number of deaths, the government has imposed few restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, and its vaccination campaign has failed, sociologists say, due to a combination of apathy and skepticism.

“Approximately 40% of Russians don’t trust the government, and these people are among the most active who refuse vaccines,” said Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center institute. In August, one of his polls showed that 52 percent of Russians were not interested in being vaccinated.

“It’s a matter of trust and approval from the government and the president,” he said. “Those who trust are much more willing to do so.”

Some demographers have questioned the veracity of the covid-19 statistics released by the government, further undermining its credibility. Russia’s statistics agency said on Friday, for example, that more than 43,500 people died from covid-19 in August.

But another state agency, the covid-19 national task force, initially recorded fewer than 25,000 deaths that month, according to calculations by the independent newspaper. Moscow Times. The discrepancies mean that Russians don’t know which numbers to trust.