Covid: why the UK ranks second in the world for new cases of the disease

Reality Check Team

BBC News

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The use of masks is not mandatory on public transport in London.

The current number of Covid-19 infections in the UK is close to the highest level recorded in 2021, with an average of 45,000 new cases per day. It is the second highest rate in absolute numbers in the world – second only to the United States – and the tenth if you take into account the size of the population.

Thanks to the vaccine, a Covid-19 infection is much less likely to cause an immunized person to be admitted to a hospital.

The explosion of cases of the disease, however, is still a matter of concern for many countries with high levels of vaccination.

The more the virus circulates, the greater the chances it will break through vaccine defense barriers, reach vulnerable people and overwhelm health systems.

For experts, there are a number of factors that can help explain the explosion of cases in the UK even with 65% of the total population fully vaccinated: the reduced number of people with masks, the increase in social gatherings, the fall in vaccine protection against mild cases after six months and the low rate of vaccination among young people.

What do the statistics say?

The growing number of people diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in the UK has recently surpassed the mark of 40,000 new cases per day — Brazil has around 10,000.

The level of infections in the last three months (summer and fall) is practically the same as in the three months of the previous autumn-winter.

As the numbers of these two periods are very similar, it is possible to compare what happened with hospital admissions linked to Covid-19.

From July to October 2021, around 3 million cases and 79,000 hospitalizations were registered. From October 2020 to January 2021, the number of cases reached 2.7 million and hospitalizations, 185,000. It is worth remembering that vaccination began to take its first steps last December.

But what has driven the current wave of infections?

Lesser use of mask?

Research has shown that there are far fewer people in the UK currently wearing Covid-19 masks than in other European countries such as Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

The level of cases in the British territory is much higher than in the other four countries. But wearing masks is not necessarily the explanation. Or at least it’s not the only one.

Several studies have shown how masks can help prevent the virus from being passed from one person to another. But it is very difficult to determine the percentage of people wearing masks necessary to break the chain of transmission of the disease because it is complex to isolate the impact of variables involved in the pandemic, such as how much people move indoors.

The populations of Sweden and the Netherlands, for example, do not wear masks at an even higher level than the British, according to a study by the Imperial College in London, but these countries have comparatively fewer confirmed cases.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Some places in the UK require proof of vaccination, such as football stadiums in Scotland

Within the UK, Scotland still recommends wearing masks indoors and England does not.

The Scots, according to the British statistics office, say they have used this type of protection more than the British, but still Scotland faces a spike in the number of infections.

Loose rules and more social gatherings?

The UK relaxed many restrictions earlier than most of the rest of Western Europe. People in England, Wales and Scotland can go clubbing and attend meetings with an unlimited number of people since the summer, unlike many other countries.

Imperial College survey data suggest that people in the UK are slightly more likely than some of their closest European neighbors to use public transport and less likely to avoid leaving their homes.

The latest UK contact and blending survey found that there has been relatively little change in recent weeks, with contact rates for children similar to early term.

There has been a gradual increase in the number of employees going to work face-to-face, although it is still quite low, with only about half of employees going to the workplace if it is open.

Immunity decreasing?

The UK has made great strides in distributing Covid-19 vaccines, with 67% of the total population fully vaccinated by October 2021 — Brazil has 50%. Almost 80% of the adult population (aged 12 and over) has received two doses of the vaccine in the UK.

This has undoubtedly saved many lives by preventing severe cases of the disease, but this early progress may give a clue as to why the country is facing more severe cases now.

One study, done with test results of vaccinated people who recorded symptoms in an app, suggests that the vaccine’s protection against virus infection significantly decreases after five to six months.

Credit, Reutes Photo caption, Studies show that the immunity conferred by the Covid-19 vaccine may drop after six months compared to milder cases of the disease

In summary, with this possible drop in immunity, experts say the accelerated and early start of vaccination in the UK may help explain the current explosion in Covid-19 cases.

In Israel, which initially topped the global rankings in terms of vaccinated population, scientists say an increase in the number of cases in the country was due to a fall in vaccine protection. And that wave of infections stabilized when enough elderly people received a third booster.

These booster shots are now being given to older people in the UK: 3.7 million doses were given in England as of 17 October.

Importantly, protection against the severe form of the disease remains high six months after vaccination.

In fact, the more infections circulate, the greater the risk that some people will become seriously ill, even when most have already been vaccinated.

This is probably why hospital admissions in the UK are higher now than they were in the middle of 2021, when cases were lower.

But when we look at the overall numbers, we see far fewer hospital admissions now than when the latest cases were so high and most people weren’t vaccinated.

Vaccination stuck?

The British vaccination program moved fast at first, but it has stalled in recent months. In the first two weeks of October, the proportion of people aged 12 and over who received at least one dose of the vaccine barely changed.

The low vaccination rate of people aged 12 to 17 in England, around 30%, and the late start of immunization of these young people may help explain the current explosion of cases, according to experts. In Spain, the rate exceeds 80% in this age group.

According to a government spokesman Boris Johnson, “The vaccination program has significantly weakened the relationship between cases, hospitalizations and deaths and it will continue to be our first line of defense against Covid-19. We encourage those who are eligible for a dose reinforcements to come forward to ensure they have this extra vital protection in the face of approaching winter (when people spend more time indoors).”

Finally, another factor that can distort international comparisons is the rate of tests performed to detect the disease. Throughout the pandemic, the United Kingdom was among the countries that tested the most, including the distribution of millions of free tests to the population.

The level of testing in the country did not vary significantly to the point of making it difficult to compare the waves of infection throughout the pandemic. But it may help explain why the UK has far more officially confirmed cases of the disease than other countries that test far less.