Covid: why the UK ranks second in the world for new cases of the disease

by

  • Reality Check Team
  • BBC News

London Underground

Credit, Getty Images

The use of masks is not mandatory on public transport in London.

The current number of Covid-19 infections in the UK is close to the highest level recorded in 2021, with an average of 45,000 new cases per day. It is the second highest rate in absolute numbers in the world – second only to the United States – and the tenth if you take into account the size of the population.

Thanks to the vaccine, a Covid-19 infection is much less likely to cause an immunized person to be admitted to a hospital.

The explosion of cases of the disease, however, is still a matter of concern for many countries with high levels of vaccination.

The more the virus circulates, the greater the chances it will break through vaccine defense barriers, reach vulnerable people and overwhelm health systems.