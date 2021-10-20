CPI: Report Shows Bolsonaro, Parallel Cabinet, and Prevent Senior Action to Defend Ineffective Treatment Against Covid | Covid’s CPI

The draft of Covid’s CPI final report, distributed to senators by rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) this Tuesday (19), describes the actions of several authorities and influential people with the federal government to defend the spread of ineffective treatments against the coronavirus.

The document points out that President Jair Bolsonaro began publicly defending chloroquine on March 21, 2020 – two days after then US President Donald Trump also defended the same medication.

“And thus, early treatment ended up acquiring, especially in Brazil, an ideological meaning. The main responsible for this was the President of the Republic himself, a notorious promoter of early treatment”, states the report.

Since March 2020, several studies have proven that Chloroquine is not effective for Covid treatment. Even so, Bolsonaro continued to advertise the drug, mentioned by him even in his speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) – less than a month ago.

“We support the physician’s autonomy in seeking early treatment, following the recommendation of our Federal Council of Medicine. I myself was one of those who underwent initial treatment,” he said.

Covid’s CPI report reports that Jair Bolsonaro’s behavior led to conflicts within the government itself. Two health ministers against the use of chloroquine fell: Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich.

The scenario opened space for the existence of a parallel office – a group of doctors who defend ineffective treatments against Covid and who started to advise the President of the Republic on the issues of the pandemic.

Records obtained by the CPI indicated oncologist physician Nise Yamaguchi and federal deputy Osmar Terra (MDB-RS) as members of this cabinet. Both denied the existence of a “cabinet” to the CPI, but confirmed that they provided informal advice to the president.

One of the theses defended by the group was the encouragement of “herd immunity” from the contamination of Brazilians with the virus. Osmar Terra, according to the CPI report, was one of the main enthusiasts of the idea.

“The idea was to dispense with the adoption of non-pharmacological measures that would contribute to avoiding contamination, especially social distancing and the use of masks, and thus favoring the spread of the new coronavirus”, says the draft report.

Pazuello and Mayra Pinheiro

Support for the adoption of ineffective treatments and strategies also existed within the Ministry of Health. .

In testimony to the CPI, Pazuello denied that he had received orders from Bolsonaro to recommend the ineffective treatment. The commission, however, listed speeches by the former minister defending these drugs on social networks:

“Early treatment is recommended by the Federal Councils, Regional Councils, guided by the Ministry of Health. It has proven effective in all cities and states in Brazil. Clinical diagnosis and treatment as quickly as possible based on the doctor’s diagnosis and these medications they have to be available in the public network so that all Brazilians can receive and start their treatment,” said Pazuello. These statements do not match reality.

For the commission, the government’s objective was not only to reduce the economic losses with the sanitary measures in the pandemic, but also to achieve the so-called “herd immunity”.

The term designates the stage at which most citizens have already managed to develop immunity and, therefore, the virus loses much of its ability to circulate and make new victims. The scientific consensus is that the best way to reach this stage is with vaccination – not with rampant contagion.

According to CPI documents, purchases of hydroxychloroquine by the National Health Fund totaled R$ 30,654,670 in 2020.

Covid’s draft CPI report also points to a “convergence of interest” in the use of ineffective medications between the federal government and healthcare provider Prevent Senior. The scandal involving the company occupies almost 100 pages of the document.

Prevent Senior was responsible for a study to test these ineffective substances, publicized and praised by President Jair Bolsonaro as an example of success during the pandemic.

The study was suspended by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) a few days after the start. In testimony to the CPI, the director of Prevent, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, even denied the existence of the study.

“In the city of São Paulo, the Prevent Senior network was under enormous pressure, including from the Public Ministry, due to the many deaths that occurred in its hospitals. In Brasília, […] a president of the republic was more interested in his political future than in Brazil. He clung to the idea that any restrictive measures could seriously damage his government’s image. It sabotaged its own Minister of Health”, says the preliminary report of the CPI.

Also in testimony to the CPI, lawyer Bruna Morato stated that Prevent was under pressure due to the high mortality of its patients – and that, for this reason, it would have sought allies at the highest levels of the government. Bruna represents 12 doctors who prepared a dossier against the health plan operator.

“Once this pact, or alliance, was made between this group of advisers who were later named by this Parliamentary Commission as the parallel cabinet, but which, at the time, were only the advisers, it is after this contact that a certain security was transferred. So, Prevent Senior was confident that it would not be inspected by the Ministry of Health or other bodies linked to the Ministry of Health,” says Bruna in an excerpt transcribed in the CPI report.

Prevent Senior is also accused of delivering “Covid Kits” to patients – composed of a series of ineffective drugs. “Evidence abounds that the company has experimented with the various drugs and treatments on its patients in an uncontrollable frenzy of pseudoscience,” the report says.

The text that will be voted on by Covid’s CPI also highlights a “confession” by Pedro Benedito, director of Prevent. He admitted to the commission that the company removed the code that indicated Covid from the patients’ records, after a few days of hospitalization.

“An obvious consequence regarding the fraudulent alteration of the ICD is criminal liability. Mr. Pedro Benedito, surprisingly or not, imputed to each physician the consequences of the alteration of the ICD. In short, he explicitly determined that other physicians commit an infraction, even if the determination came from the company’s management”, says the text.

In the report, senator Renan Calheiros states that Prevent Senior was “part of the pact, of the sinister association at the top of the Brazilian government that, under the motto ‘Brazil cannot stop’, resulted in the death of thousands of Brazilians.”

“The evidence against Prevent Senior screams: practices incompatible with any ethical standards ended up becoming the rule,” the text follows.

For Covid’s CPI, President Jair Bolsonaro’s way of acting, by encouraging crowding and disrespect for sanitary measures and even the invasion of hospitals, is, in itself, a criminal offense of incitement to crime.

“By adopting and insisting on early treatment as practically the only government policy to fight the pandemic, even to the detriment of vaccination, Jair Bolsonaro strongly collaborated for the spread of covid-19 in Brazilian territory and, thus, proved to be responsible principal for the mistakes made by the federal government during the covid-19 pandemic,” the report says.

The draft final opinion of the CPI asks for the indictments, among others: