CPI senators drop genocide and murder charges against Bolsonaro





Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), decided to withdraw from the commission’s final text the suggestion of indicting President Jair Bolsonaro for the crimes of genocide against the indigenous population and homicide. The decision was announced by the president of the collegiate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), after a meeting between the so-called G7.

In the preliminary document, the former captain was charged with 11 crimes. The accusations of an epidemic crime resulting in death are upheld; infraction of preventive sanitary measure, charlatanism, incitement to crime, forgery of private document, irregular use of public funds, malfeasance, crime against humanity and crimes of responsibility.

The members of the majority group also withdrew the proposal to indict Pastor Silas Malafaia for disseminating fake news, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) for administrative law offenses and administrative misconduct, and Special Secretary for Indigenous Health Robson Santos da Silva.

The decisions were taken on the night of Tuesday 19 after the CPI summit meeting at the home of senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE). The final report will be read on Wednesday 20th and voted on next week.

