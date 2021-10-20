Craesm, in Caxias, carries out joint work for exams and consultations for women | Duque de Caxias



Duque de Caxias carries out joint consultations and exams – Disclosure

Published 10/19/2021 15:29

Duque de Caxias – A Pink October Campaign, which takes place throughout the municipality of Duque de Caxias, will promote on October 21st and 23rd, starting at 8:00 am, at the CRAESM (Reference Center and Specialized Care for Women’s Health), a major action with service open to the public, aimed at the prevention and control of Breast cancer.

CRAESM is the unit of reference in the care and attention to women’s health and, since 2019, has had the first public Digital Mammography Unit in the city. Women have services available in the areas of gynecology, dentistry, pediatrics from 0 to 24 months, mastology, rheumatology, nutrition, high and low risk prenatal care, immunization for women and children. On the first day of the event, the Reference Center will schedule exams after the action. Patients will also participate in informational activities, awareness-raising throughout the day.

On Saturday (23), to reinforce the control of the Breast cancer and Cervical, the action will feature a joint effort of mammography, bone densitometry, transvaginal ultrasound, breast ultrasound, preventive, syphilis, hepatitis, HIV testing, as well as a lecture on “Prevention of Breast and Cervical Cancer Útero”, with Dr. Francisca Ciminelli.

Annual mammography screening is recommended for women over 40 years of age. In case the patient has a history of cancer in the family, the exam is indicated from the age of 35 onwards. The exams can be scheduled at CRAESM, upon presentation of the medical request, SUS card and proof of residence.

O Reference Center and Specialized Care for Women’s Health it works at Rua 25 de Agosto, Vila Santa Alice, in Xerém. Service is provided from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Saturdays, from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.