‘Crazy Cow’: Chinese veto locks 100,000 tonnes of meat in Brazil and already affects price

The volume of stored meat is an informal estimate, as meatpackers do not disclose this information. However, the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators informed that Brazil exported more than 100,000 tonnes of beef to China in September, referring to contacts made before the veto.

The expectation now, according to sources heard by the report, is about the position of China in relation to the tons shipped. Even if they are from contracts prior to the discovery of the disease, there is still no confirmation that these cargoes were delivered to the Asian country, or barred from being returned.

China is Brazil’s main trading partner, and was the destination for 58% of beef shipments from January to September 2021, corresponding to US$ 3.8 billion.

The article got in touch with the main beef exporters in the country. Minerva Foods said it continues with its plants in Uruguay and Argentina to replace demand from China. “We continue to meet Chinese demand through our operations in other countries, without compromising the relationship with our customers and our market share, which reinforces geographic diversification as one of our main competitive advantages.”, said in note.

Marfrig already stated that “is in a quiet period due to its quarterly release of financial results and will not comment”. JBS was also contacted by CNN and said it won’t talk about it.

Domestic market prices

This scenario already makes companies look for a faster destination for the product in the domestic market. “Refrigerators have already started to report that part of the meat that is in the cold rooms has already been made available on the domestic market”, says Iglesias. The movement directly impacts the values, and the precision is that prices fall

“Wholesale meat prices are dropping, they haven’t reached retail yet, but it’s a matter of time,” it says.

Based on a daily collection of physical market prices and also wholesale prices for live cattle and beef at the wholesale level, the consultancy estimates that prices could fall by 10% to 15%, if all this stock reaches the domestic market .

At retail, prices can drop by up to 10%. “Traditionally, retail translates downward movements in a slower and less intense manner”, it says.