Cris Vianna is the tenth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

The wait to find out who was behind Arara’s costume is over: Cris Vianna incarnated the majestic (and glittering!) bird on the stage of The Masked Singer Brasil’s first season. For the final phase of the competition, the artist chose the hit “Got To Be Real” , in Cheryl Lynn , to perform and closed with a golden key his participation in the dispute! ✨🙌

Arara rocked the stage at 'The Masked Singer Brasil'. — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Simone and Rodrigo Lombardi got their guess right, and showed that, yes, they are worthy of all the wit of a Sherlock Holmes! Thrilled with her participation, Cris thanked all the affection of the team at reality.

“I felt very cared for, very precious on this show.”

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Arara celebrates and twirls on stage in semifinal — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Vianna also took the opportunity to make a special mention to Taís Araujo as the attraction’s judge.

“Taís, your presence there strengthened me a lot and always strengthens me. Whenever I see one of mine, black women, it strengthens me.”

Mania: leave nothing to us, not sneakers, not anything

“I’ve flown so many places you can’t even imagine. Germany, Australia… even Canada. Since it’s for flying, it has to be stylish. But people really recognize me it’s on our continent.”

“When I was a bird, I liked landing outdoors”

Favorite Movie: The Color Purple

“Nobody calls me by my first name and the saints like my name”

“I once flew so high that I found the angels singing and joined them”

Macaw sings ‘Fear Bobo’

40/42 pants

70 + 4. Once the mother of a famous bird

“Once, I was flying and a little beetle passed by”

“I’m getting very famous. A girl asked me to take a picture with her. This had never happened to me before The Masked Singer Brasil. I’m feeling in heaven. But I need to focus now. I want to sing well and move you. And that’s what will take me forward”

Arara bows to Louro José at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay

Two lies and one truth: “I’m really good at somersaults / I love snakes / I read magazines backwards”

“Once I was flying and dancing with friends to a rhythm in the air. I wasn’t used to it and I fell, I hurt my wing, I hid it with my feathers and nobody noticed. The challenge of falling is getting up and going”

Mysterious box: nail file

“The name macaw is used for large birds, with a long tail and a resistant curved beak, like an imperial bird, even more so with that golden chest. If I made it this far, I must be very popular with you guys, huh? I’m getting thinner and thinner. And look, I’m not even sorry for that. Just kidding, I do! I am my best fantasy. And today, I’m going to the final”

I’ve never/I’ve ever – Edu Sterbitch asked Arara: “Have you ever been cited by the judges?” Answer: “I already” / Taís Araujo wanted to know: “Have you ever fallen on the avenue samba?” Answer: “I never”

Arara sings ‘The Show Has To Continue’

See trivia about the unmasked!

➡ Your name is Kelly Cristina dos Santos

➡ The actress is from São Paulo, she rocks the carnival and has samba dancers in her family

Cris Vianna lavishes beauty on Sapucaí

➡ Cris was in the cast of soap operas such as “América”, “Sinhá Moça”, “Duas Caras”, “Fina Estampa”, “Império” and “O Tempo Não Para”

➡ In the movies, he shone in the features “Última Parada 174”, “Besouro” and “LOCA”

Cris Vianna performed theater to get around shyness

➡ The artist was in the video for “Inaraí”, one of the greatest hits of the pagode, and immortalized in the voice of the group Katinguelê, in 1998

Cris Vianna shows her routine as Juju de Império

