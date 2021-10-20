Cristiano Ronaldo Suggests Former Real Madrid Target Newcastle To Replace Solskjaer At Manchester United, TV Says

TV program ‘El Chiringuito’, from Spain, points out that Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked Manchester United’s board to sign Zidane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s situation seems to be reaching a limit at the Manchester United, and some names are speculated as a possible replacement for the Norwegian in charge of the technical team.

According to information provided in the program ‘Jugones Chiringuit‘, from Spanish television, the Cristiano Ronaldo, newly hired by the English team, is already fed up with Solskjaer and would have asked Manchester United’s management to hiring Zinedine Zidane.

It was under the command of the Frenchman that Cristiano Ronaldo and the Real Madrid conquered the UEFA Champions League for three years running, and they created a grandiose dominance in European football a few years ago.

However, according to information from French journalist Frédéric Hermel released by the radio RMC, from France, realize that Zidane does not see the Premier League with good eyes and has no interest in taking on any England team at the moment.

The name of the coach was also pointed out to the Newcastle, which is still looking for a renowned technician to start the billion-dollar project after the acquisition of the billion-dollar fund in Saudi Arabia.

The pressure on Solskjaer has been great in recent weeks because of the poor results. For the current season, the management of Manchester United has made large investments.

In addition to maintaining names such as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils went with determination to the market and settled the famous signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, the results have not turned out the way they expected. Manchester United has fluctuated at the beginning of the season and occupies only the 6th place in the Premier League. In the Uefa Champions League, the Red Devils add one victory and one defeat and are momentarily out of the knockout zone.