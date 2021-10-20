Cruzeiro plans to pay at least part of back wages of employees this week | cruise

The meeting that was scheduled for this Tuesday between the president of Cruzeiro and business partners did not take place. To ge , Pedro Lourenço informed that the conversation did not take place. According to the report, the trend is that at least part of the employees’ back wages will be paid this week.

The meeting was scheduled after those involved failed to reach a solution on Monday. Cruzeiro tries to raise around R$ 9 million with the businessmen to catch up on arrears. The expectation is that the debts will start being paid this Wednesday.

1 of 2 Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, Pedro Lourenço and Fábio, Cruzeiro goalkeeper — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, Pedro Lourenço and Fábio, goalkeeper of Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

This Tuesday, the Cruzeiro cast trained normally at Toca da Raposa. The players went to the field and had the return of Wellington Nem, Bruno José and Flávio, released from the Medical Department. Raposa enters the field on Friday, in Ressacada, in front of Avaí.

After tying Botafogo at Independência, and seeing the access to Serie A for 2022 become more distant, the Cruzeiro players issued a letter to the fans, informing them of a strike indefinitely, in protest against back wages.

Meanwhile, the club’s president, Sérgio Rodrigues, was in Portugal to give a lecture at a football management event in the capital Lisbon. the agent returned to Brazil on Thursday, having to deal with the strike. if met on Friday with business partners, starting the search for a solution. also talked to cast leaders.

On the same day, Sérgio Rodrigues manifested himself explaining the trips to Europe and also giving as an example of management the rival Atlético-MG, in which four businessmen actively participate in the club’s daily life.

On Sunday, the players from the professional squad already returned to training at Toca da Raposa II. The board presented a breakdown of the debt to employees and athletes: R$9 million.

Last Monday, the president met again with businessmen to try to reach a solution. However, a new meeting was scheduled for this Tuesday, where they would talk about possible resolutions.