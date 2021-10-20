Cruzeiro publishes balance sheet with millionaire financial evolution; board talks about ‘change’ in the club

The result was celebrated by the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, and by the club’s CEO, Paulo Assis

Amidst a flurry of bad news in recent days, including the announcement of a player strike, the cruise released on Tuesday the financial balance sheet for the first quarter of 2021 and celebrated the result, despite the deficit of approximately R$12.5 million (Last year, the association recorded a negative result of R$ 53 million).

In a note published in your site official, Raposa pointed out that the current board managed to increase revenues, reduce expenses and expand investments in the base categories, “improving the result by more than BRL 40 million” and following a “change” in the disastrous financial landscape.

In professional football, approximately R$ 19 million were collected from the sale of athletes, which presented an increase of 47% compared to the first half of 2020. In addition, R$ 17 million were collected in revenue, an amount 21% higher to the first six months of last year.

Regarding expenses in professional football, the club spent R$49 million in the first half of this year, achieving a 9% reduction compared to the same period in 2020. Around R$3.7 million were spent on loans and athlete signings, 27% lower than in 2020.

In the administrative area, R$ 3 million were recorded in personnel expenses, representing a reduction of 28% compared to the first half of 2020.

On the other hand, the board has been investing in the structure and functioning of the base. In the first six months of this year, R$ 4.5 million was spent on personnel expenses and an investment of R$ 1.3 million in health, food and sports materials for athletes, which represented an increase of about 500 % compared to the same period in the previous year.

In interview to site do Cruzeiro, the president of the team, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, saw “important results” in the balance sheet.

“The work has been continuous and we achieved important results in the first half of this year. Our mission has been not only to reduce costs, but also to optimize the operation in a very austere and responsible way. It is a daily exercise that requires a lot of patience, but also at the same time, great dedication. We continue to work hard to make Cruzeiro get back on track,” he said.

Also to Raposa’s communication, the team’s CEO, Paulo Assis, highlighted that the association has been able to take “important steps”.

“We all know the size of the challenge we are dealing with, but we have been working hard and in an integrated way to reduce the club’s costs with great intelligence and, at the same time, capture new revenue so that the financial health of Cruzeiro improves more and more It is a complex process, which takes time, but we are fully confident that, gradually, we will be able to take important steps along this path”, he concluded.