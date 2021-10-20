Cuca becomes third longest among Serie A coaches and unprecedented final search for Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Champion of the Copa do Brasil as a player, scoring the first-time title goal in 1989, Cuca still doesn’t know what it’s like to play in a tournament final as a coach. In charge of Atlético-MG, he will have the semifinal against Fortaleza, this Wednesday.

The game is one way, at Mineirão, at 9:30 pm. Leader of the Brazilian, Cuca is looking for the first final to dream of the unprecedented title in his coach’s resume. It has already won the Libertadores, by Galo himself, and raised the Brasileirão with Palmeiras in 2016, but the millionaire Copa do Brasil is still missing.

– It’s a semifinal, they’re tough games, it’s the third place in the Brazilian Nationals against the first. It’s a Brazil Cup semifinal, knockout, first at home and second there in Fortaleza. I already invoke the fans, that they are present, that they help us, encourage us, that they understand the defects that we will probably have during the game – commented Cuca, last weekend.

1 of 3 Técnico Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Coach Cuca, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In 2007, Cuca was almost a finalist. With Botafogo, they were eliminated at home to Figueirense, in the aggregate of 3 to 3 (going away from home was a criterion).

The coach is the second most ahead of Galo in the competition’s history. It will go to its 13th game. There were four in 2012, two in 2013 (eliminations for Goiás and Botafogo) and another six in 2021. It is only behind the incredible 33 games of Levir Culpi, champion of the tournament in 2014.

– I was champion with Grêmio, in the first Brazil Cup that there was, I remember the goal I scored from the left here, on Rafael’s crossbar, and entered. As a coach I’ve never won, so to win you have to be in the final, it’s the first step. And, to reach the final, you have to win the semifinal. They are equal games, equal chances for us and Fortaleza and we will be well prepared for a great game on Wednesday – said Cuca, recalling the 1989 goal (see below).

In the other “leg” of the semifinal, there will be a duel between Renato Gaúcho and Alberto Valentim, in Flamengo vs. Athletico-PR. Portaluppi won the Copa do Brasil twice, and was second in two others. Search for the fifth career final.

The record holder for titles is Felipão (four-time champion), followed by Mano’s three-time title. In the space of six years, Marcelo Oliveira (no club) played in five tournament finals, two for Coritiba, one for Cruzeiro, the other for Galo (runner in 2016, against Renato) and champion for Palmeiras, in 2015.

Cuca scores for Grêmio the 1989 Brazil Cup title goal

With the resignation of Marquinhos Santos at Juventude (already agreed with América-MG), Cuca became the third coach among those competing in Serie A who has been in the position the longest. It was announced on March 5th. Only Maurício Barbieri (Bragantino, hired in September 2020) and Abel Ferreira, current champion of the Copa do Brasil (announced by Palmeiras in October 2020) are ahead.

In addition to the three longest-lived, the Brazilian only has two other coaches who have been on the same team since the 1st round: Sylvinho (with Corinthians since May 23) and Juan Pablo Vojvoda (since May 4), Cuca’s opponent on the fourth.