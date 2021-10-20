Curitiba suspends part of the recap; know who will not receive a vaccine application

As of this Wednesday (20), Curitiba suspends part of the recap of vaccination against covid-19 in the city. There will be no application of the first dose for adolescents and the booster dose for the elderly, health professionals and immunosuppressed previously called.

Photo: Ricardo Marajó/SMCS

The municipality awaits new shipments of doses to resume vaccination and advance in the group of adolescents. It is expected that a new shipment of Pfizer vaccines, aimed at teenagers, will arrive in the next few days and that vaccination of this group will be resumed this week, including the expansion of age groups previously called for.

As for the resumption of the application of booster doses for the elderly, health professionals and immunosuppressed patients, the Municipal Health Department of Curitiba awaits the sending of vaccines with this destination.

Vaccination that follows

The 31 anti-covid vaccination points in Curitiba remain vaccinating as of this Wednesday (10/20): recap of the first dose of people aged 18 or over; recap of second dose of people already called; and application of second scheduled doses (referring to those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between 7 and 25 August).

What to take

Persons aged 18 or over who still need to take the first dose must register on the Saúde Já platform at www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process. In addition, you must bring proof of residence in Curitiba and present an identification document with photo and CPF.

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

11 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

12 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

14 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

19 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

21 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

22 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

23 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

24 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

25 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

26 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

27 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho

28 – US Good Shepherd

Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre

29 – US Palmeiras

R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara

30 – US Caximba

Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba

31 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n