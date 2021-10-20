Curitiba suspends part of the recap; know who will not receive a vaccine application

As of this Wednesday (20), Curitiba suspends part of the recap of vaccination against covid-19 in the city. There will be no application of the first dose for adolescents and the booster dose for the elderly, health professionals and immunosuppressed previously called.
The municipality awaits new shipments of doses to resume vaccination and advance in the group of adolescents. It is expected that a new shipment of Pfizer vaccines, aimed at teenagers, will arrive in the next few days and that vaccination of this group will be resumed this week, including the expansion of age groups previously called for.
As for the resumption of the application of booster doses for the elderly, health professionals and immunosuppressed patients, the Municipal Health Department of Curitiba awaits the sending of vaccines with this destination.
Vaccination that follows
The 31 anti-covid vaccination points in Curitiba remain vaccinating as of this Wednesday (10/20): recap of the first dose of people aged 18 or over; recap of second dose of people already called; and application of second scheduled doses (referring to those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between 7 and 25 August).
What to take
Persons aged 18 or over who still need to take the first dose must register on the Saúde Já platform at www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process. In addition, you must bring proof of residence in Curitiba and present an identification document with photo and CPF.
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF.
How to check the day of the second dose
Through the Health Now app:
1 – Open the application on the cell phone;
2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
From the site:
1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;
2 – Click on “Vaccination”;
3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;
4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
3 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
4 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
7 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
9 – US Atuba
Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Tarumã
Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
11 – US Branches
Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
12 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
13 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
14 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
15 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
16 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
17 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
18 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
19 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
20 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
21 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
22 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
23 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
24 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
25 – US Butiatuvinha
Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
26 – US São Braz
Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
27 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 – Pilarzinho
28 – US Good Shepherd
Rua José Casagrande, 220 – Vista Alegre
29 – US Palmeiras
R. João Batista Burbelo, 12 – Tatuquara
30 – US Caximba
Rua Delegado Bruno de Almeida, 7881 – Caximba
31 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n