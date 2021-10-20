Curry shines at the end, Warriors beat LeBron and Davis’ absurd performances, and beat Lakers in the opening

With Stephen Curry showing up down the stretch and a great performance from Jordan Poole, the Warriors scored a big win against the Lakers of LeBron and Anthony Davis

The opening round of NBA already booked a game. At Staples Center, the Golden State Warriors got a big twist on the Los Angeles Lakers and won 121 to 114.

The triumph of the San Francisco franchise came thanks to an excellent performance by Jordan Poole, who scored 20 points, and Stephen Curry’s brilliance at the end.

The shipowner was not on an inspired night and had a lot of difficulties in the initial 3 quarters, but he was the big name of the final period and the comeback, ending with a triple-double with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

For the Lakers, Anthony Davis and LeBron James had gala performances but were not joined by Russell Westbrook. The point guard made his official debut for Los Angeles and finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, with a 4 out of 13 advantage on shots.

LeBron finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, while the winger had 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The game began with the hosts dominating and featuring an absurd first period from LeBron and Davis, who combined to 24 points, the pair’s highest mark in a period since joining the Lakers.

In the second period, the shirt 6 continued to do his tricks and hit the first 6 shots he tried. The Warriors, little by little, entered the game and kept themselves alive.

At half-time, the Lakers were leading 59-43 and the home victory looked well underway.

In the third period, however, the Warriors began to pull over and diminished the Lakers’ lead.

Jordan Poole was Golden State’s big name and primarily responsible for keeping the Warriors close on the scoreboard. Curry, despite having left zero in the end, got 5 assists and entered the game once and for all.

In the last period, the point guard started to score frequently and, suddenly, the Warriors took the lead.

After turning, Golden State still had time to open up the advantage and arrived in the final minute with the game in hand and confirmed the victory.