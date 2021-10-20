Daoud analyzes Chinese economic slowdown

China released lower-than-expected growth data. The world’s second-largest economy has recovered from the pandemic, but the recovery is winding down. China’s Gross Domestic Product grew 4.9% in the third quarter of this year.

Supply problems, energy shortages and impacts from the civil construction and technology sectors are among the reasons for the slowdown in the Chinese economy. In the accumulated result for this year, China’s GDP has accumulated an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period last year. The economists’ forecast is that the country will reach the annual GDP growth target, set in March, at at least 6%.

According to the commentator of Canal Rural Miguel Daoud, the comparison with Brazil is that in 2020 Brazil had a drop in GDP of 4.8%, while China had a rise of 2.3%. “This similar difference in growth in 2021, if we drop a lot, the little that we go up ends up having a negative repercussion, it’s more a statistical issue than growth,” says Daoud.

The commentator also exposes that China started with a very cheap labor force, with that 350 companies from the United States transferred their workforce to the Asian country. “Today, if you look at more than 90% of the products sold at Walmart and even at Disney, they are produced in China. And now China is having an impact on the supply side of increasing the cost of energy, on the supply chain and this will end up raising products, which was what held back inflation in the world and allowed stable growth, and this has a impact on the economy”, he says.