Daphne’s negative MasterChef performance annoys the judges: “Wake up”

Ana Paula Padrão led another MasterChef Brazil auctionCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo tried to buy one of the auction itemsCarlos Reinis/Band

But the dispute with Isabella was bigCarlos Reinis/Band

Erick Jacquin showed the Brazilian dishes that should be madeCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz also played a dish with IsabellaCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges talked about the Brazilian dishes that were at the auctionCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana was worried about her preparations.Carlos Reinis/Band

Helena was focused to do a good testCarlos Reinis/Band

Erick Jacquin talked to Tiago about the raceCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne was keeping an eye on her watchCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector took the last dish and wanted to secure the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz was confident of his preparations.Carlos Reinis/Band

And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band

Daphne was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Rachel was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Márcio was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

James was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Isabella was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

The jurors gatheredCarlos Reinis/Band

And they decided that Isabella’s tacacá ice cream was the winnerCarlos Reinis/Band

In the second test, we had the distinguished presence of Fafá de BelémCarlos Reinis/Band

The singer infected the program with her high spiritsCarlos Reinis/Band

And she challenged the cooks to make the pie Saint HonoréCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector was focused on the processesCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne had less time to take the testCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo, the only one who knew the recipe, wanted to surpriseCarlos Reinis/Band

James didn’t want to be among the worstCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena Rizzo tried the Saint Honoré pieCarlos Reinis/Band

Fafá de Belém tried the Saint Honoré pieCarlos Reinis/Band

Erick Jacquin tried the Saint Honoré pieCarlos Reinis/Band

Henrique Fogaça tried the Saint Honoré pieCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges and the guest debated on the desserts presentedCarlos Reinis/Band

And Eduardo won the testCarlos Reinis/Band

As a reward, a big hug in Fafá de BelémCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges gathered to choose the worst performancesCarlos Reinis/Band

Márcio, Daphne and Tiago were among the worstCarlos Reinis/Band

And Márcio was eliminated from the nightCarlos Reinis/Band