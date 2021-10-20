Davi Alcolumbre’s cousin arrested in a PF operation against drug trafficking

A cousin of Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) was arrested this Wednesday (20) in an operation by the Federal Police (PF) against international drug trafficking.

THE CNN, the PF confirmed that Isaac Alcolumbre is among the targets of Operation Vikare, which is also investigating cases of association for drug trafficking, criminal organization and money laundering in the state of Amapá.

About 300 federal police took to the streets to serve 24 preventive arrest warrants, in addition to 49 search and seizure warrants.

In Amapá, 4 search warrants and 2 preventive arrest warrants were served in companies and two homes located in Macapá and also in a private aerodrome.

In addition to the warrants in the capital of Amapá, individuals and companies in the states of Pará, Amazonas, Piauí, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná were also targets of the operation.

The investigation

According to the PF, this Wednesday’s action originated in May 2020, when investigations in Amapá found suspicious aircraft movements and the wreckage of a small plane was located in the municipality of Calçoene.

In the state, the Federal Police found signs that an aerodrome provided logistical support, such as fuel for the aircraft to fly to other Brazilian states, as well as to other drug-supplying countries, such as Colombia and Venezuela.

“With the deepening of the PF’s work in Amapá, a large and articulated criminal organization with the participation of Brazilians and foreigners was reached, focused on the practice of various crimes, notably the international drug trade, through a route that passed through South American countries, mainly Colombia and Venezuela, and had the state of Amapá as one of its fundamental logistical bases”, said the PF, in a statement.

In addition to the arrest and search and seizure warrants, the Federal Court in Amapá also determined measures to seize the assets, rights and values ​​of 68 individuals and legal entities.

The measure included 95 vehicles, including cars, trucks and motorcycles, 3 aircraft, 19 boats, properties in the name of 41 individuals and legal entities. The blocking of financial assets of individuals and legal entities that reach the amount of R$5.8 million.

Those investigated will answer for the crimes of international drug trafficking, criminal organization and money laundering. The combined sentences can reach 51 years in prison, in addition to the payment of a fine.