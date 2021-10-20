Dead doctor’s body in Barra da Tijuca will be buried this Wednesday | Rio de Janeiro

the doctor’s body Claudio Marsili , murdered on Tuesday (19) at the door of the clinic where he performed cosmetic surgeries, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone, will be buried at 10:00 am this Wednesday (20) at the Memorial do Carmo, in Caju, in the North Zone of River.

In the statement shared on the doctor’s Instagram profile, it is stated that Marsili’s wake is scheduled for 10 am. Two hours later, a mass will be held in his honor.

Claudio Marsili was killed on Tuesday morning, when he arrived to work at the Vitée Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Clinic in Barra.

The clinic is in Jardim Oceânico, approximately 500 meters from the Capital Homicide Police Station, who went on to investigate the case.

The Civil Police investigates if a gang specializing in vehicle cloning it is linked to the murder of the doctor, who was 64 years old.

RJ2 showed that Thiago Barbosa dos Santos, 38 years old, was arrested suspected of involvement in the crime. He has 13 entries on his criminal record, mostly for assault.

Police officers from the Pacification Police Coordination said that Thiago reacted to the arrest when he was found in Morro do Turano, in Tijuca, North Zone of the city.

According to the police, the suspect was carrying a backpack that belonged to Marsili. Also a stamp and a pen from the surgeon were among the belongings stored in the backpack.

The agents also managed to find the car used by the bandits in Morro do Turano, which is located between Rio Comprido and Tijuca. Also the keys and license plates to the doctor’s truck.

Investigators concluded that the car used in the crime was cloned and identified the original car. The vehicle’s real owner testified at the Capital Homicide Police Station.

Possible link with gang that clones cars

Police are currently investigating a possible relationship between the crime and a gang specializing in vehicle cloning.

Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, known as Uncle Comel, is considered the largest car cloner in Rio and is based in Morro do Turano.

According to the police, he is not the one who commits the robberies. Thiago receives cars from gangs from all over the river, clones and resells them.

Disque-Denúncia offers a reward for information about the whereabouts of Thiago Fernandes.

In the late afternoon, the Toyota de Marsili was located at Rua Martins Pena, in Tijuca (see photo below).

The police station collected footage from security cameras installed near the scene of the crime. And continues to look for other suspects.