Dead plastic surgeon: video shows car of criminals in Barra street moments before the crime

RIO — The Civil Police obtained images of the car of the suspects who stole the car and killed plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, this Tuesday morning, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. moments before approaching the doctor. According to the agents, after the crime, the bandits fled the neighborhood through Alto da Boa Vista towards Tijuca. The black Renault Sandero was stolen in the area of ​​the 22nd DP (Penha) and has a cloned license plate. He was apprehended yesterday afternoon in Morro do Turano, in the North Zone of the capital.

Images caught Sandero Preto at 6:29 am this Tuesday in Barra da Tijuca

A gang that specializes in stealing luxury cars could be behind the crime. The group is based in Morro do Turano, in Tijuca, in the North Zone, precisely the community where, hours after the crime, the vehicle used by the assailants was found. Shortly afterwards, in the afternoon, the gray Toyota Hilux pickup truck guided by the doctor at the time he was shot was recovered at Rua Martins Pena, also in TIjuca. The car can be worth more than R$ 250,000.

The gray Toyota Hilux pickup truck guided by the doctor at the time he was shot could be worth more than R$ 250,000 Photo: Disclosure

The Homicide Police (DH) suspects that the robbery was committed by the gang led by Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, known as Tio Comel, 35 years old. Involved in drug trafficking in Turano, he is appointed by the Civil Police as one of the biggest car thieves in several upper-middle-class neighborhoods of the city, such as Jardim Botânico, Gávea and Lagoa, in addition to Barra da Tijuca itself. Thiago would also be the head of the main vehicle cloning gang in the state.

Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, known as Tio Comel: R$1,000 reward Photo: Disclosure

Civil Police investigations indicate that, after the robberies, the stolen cars are completely tampered with, earning a new license plate, chassis number and engine numbering. The group even obtains a document on original paper from Detran, then offering the vehicles for prices well below the market, several times to receivers in other states, such as Santa Catarina, in the South Region, and Ceará, in the Northeast.

Also according to the police, on certain occasions criminals acted on demand, looking for specific models requested in advance by a customer. Thiago Virtuoso has more than 40 notes for crimes such as homicide, drug trafficking, increased robbery, reception and adulteration, and the use of false documents, among others. The Disque-Denúncia (21 2253-1177) offers a reward of R$1,000 for contacts that lead to the capture of the gang leader. The service also released a poster asking for information about Claudio Marsili’s executioners.

The car used by the bandits Photo: Disclosure

In the upper part of Morro do Turano, near the place where the car used by the assailants was recovered, civil police officers and local UPP PMs arrested Tiago Barbosa dos Santos, 38, who was carrying the dead doctor’s objects and has 13 police tickets for crimes such as assault and reception. It is not yet known if the suspect has any relationship with Thiago Virtuoso

The crime took place on Avenida Fernando Mattos, in Jardim Oceânico, 600 meters from the headquarters of DH. Marsili was shot shortly before 7am, right after parking the pickup in front of the Clínica Vieteé, of which he was a partner and where he would be on duty. Military police officers from the 31st BPM (Recreio das Bandeirantes) were called and went to the scene, but the assassins had already fled.

Backpack with the doctor’s belongings and cloned plates were seized from Tiago Photo: Disclosure

The area of ​​the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), where the robbery took place, registered an increase of 8.5% in the number of vehicle thefts in the first eight months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Public Security Institute (ISP), the jump went from 59 to 64 cases between January and August, reaching an average of more than two cases per week in the neighborhood’s streets.

If there was an increase in car thefts in Barra da Tijuca, the increase was even more accentuated in other regions where the gang led by Thiago Virtuoso is also active. In the area of ​​the 15th DP (Gávea), which also covers Jardim Botânico and Lagoa, the number of occurrences went from 16, in the first eight months of 2020, to 58 this year — an impressive increase of 262.5%.

Tiago Barbosa dos Santos was arrested in Turano Photo: Reproduction

Required and wanted professional

Claudio Marsili graduated from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) in 1982 and did a postgraduate degree in general surgery at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He also had specializations in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery and in orthomolecular and sports medicine. He also had a Ph.D. in Public Health from the University of Business and Social Sciences, Argentina.

On his website, Marsili presented himself as a plastic surgeon “with vast experience” and offered procedures such as liposuction, implantation of silicone prostheses, abdominoplasty and facial harmonization. “Always in search of technical rigor and respecting the maximum safety criteria required”, highlights the page.





On Instagram, where he was also quite active, the doctor had 15.8 thousand followers. He used to use the social network to give advice and recommendations to those interested in aesthetic procedures. “It is very important to be aware that, to achieve the result closest to what you want, you need to know the professional and feel comfortable with him”, says the last post made by him, on the eve of his death.

Patients describe the physician as “attentive”, with “love for the profession” and “young spirit”. The news of the death left hundreds of customers shaken, as countless reports indicate.

“He liked to play sports and live family life. He was a doctor loved and admired by his patients. I’ve had plastic surgery with him and other aesthetic treatments in different areas of the body. You have always given me confidence. In addition to being a sensational professional, he was an amazing person. I received the news with extreme sadness – lamented journalist Natasha Franco.