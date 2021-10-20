Delay in fuel prices creates risk to supply, says sector – 10/19/2021 – Market

The widening gap between domestic fuel prices and international prices sparked alerts in the market about the risk of product shortages due to import difficulties by private companies.

Concerns have gained traction since last week, when Petrobras informed fuel distributors that it could not meet all the volumes requested for November delivery, alleging that there was atypical growth in orders.

The market sees in the decision a strategy to force private fuel imports and avoid losses with the sale at Brazilian prices of more expensive products purchased abroad, an operation that is prohibited by the state-owned statute.

This Tuesday (19), the IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), stated that without a clear perception that prices will follow market rules, there is no security for investments or imports that complement the internal deficit of derivatives.

“The alignment of prices with the international market presents itself as the necessary approach to guarantee market supply at the lowest costs for the population,” said the institute, which brings together the large oil companies and fuel distributors operating in the country, including the company itself. Petrobras.

Last week, an association that brings together smaller distributors, Brasilcom, went public to say that Petrobras was cutting its associates’ orders by up to 50%, which would put the country “in a situation of potential shortage”.

The state-owned company says that there was an “atypical demand” for the period, with orders much higher than normal and above its production capacity. “Only well in advance would Petrobras be able to plan itself to meet this demand,” he said in a statement.

For sector executives, the problem reflects a change in the company’s commercial strategy, which reduced the frequency of readjustments after General Joaquim Silva e Luna took office, and now admits to operating with lags for longer periods.

This Tuesday, according to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), a liter of diesel sold by the state-owned company costs R$ 0.61 less than the import parity, a concept that simulates how much it would cost to bring the product to the country. In gasoline, the difference is R$ 0.46 per liter.

Currently, about a quarter of the diesel oil market is supplied by imported products. In the case of gasoline, it is about 10%. Petrobras says it has been increasing production at its refineries, but a portion of the market will continue to be served by imports.

Industry executives understand that the largest distributors will be able to import the products to their customers, but there may be difficulties among the smaller ones and, especially, for white-label service stations, which usually have smaller volumes guaranteed in long-term contracts.

With the lags, Petrobras’ participation in imports grew in 2021: in August, the state-owned company was responsible for 58% of external purchases of diesel and 83% of gasoline. On average, in 2019, they were 30.4% and 39.1%, respectively.

Now, the expectation is that this movement will be reversed, with greater private participation in purchases abroad. And, even if there is no shortage, passing on the difference should increase the pressure on fuel prices at the pumps.

The greatest effects should be felt in regions more dependent on imports, such as the North and Northeast, according to executives interviewed by sheet.

In a statement, Petrobras claims that diesel orders for November exceeded by 20% the volume sold in the same period in 2019. In the case of gasoline, the increase was 10%. “Petrobras continues to fulfill the contracts with the distributors, according to the terms, terms in force and its capacity”, he says.

According to distributors, the increase reflects greater demand for cargo transportation and high ethanol prices, which have led consumers to prefer to fill their tank with gasoline.

Between January and August, sales of petroleum diesel (not including biodiesel blended before delivery to service stations) totaled 35.75 billion liters, 5% more than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. In gasoline, the volume is practically the same as that period.

The ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) says it does not see any risk of market shortages at this time. “The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks.”

But the topic is already starting to worry the main diesel users in the country: on Tuesday, Abrava, an association that brings together autonomous truck drivers, issued a warning about the risk of shortages for the category.

“We alert the category that the cut in diesel orders to distributors will not only be in November, but also in December, which will necessarily lead to national shortages in the medium term”, says the text, which also emphasizes the possibility of rising prices.

“Distributors will have to import the most expensive diesel and transfer the values ​​to the gas stations, which in turn will transfer the increase to truck drivers, and with the smaller amount of diesel, prices will rise absurdly.”