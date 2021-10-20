Delay of pink October shirts creates new friction between SPFC and Adidas – 10/20/2021

The post on Twitter about the launch of the shirt in honor of the pink October should be the only action that São Paulo will do for a while about the awareness campaign to fight breast cancer. O UOL Sport he found out from people involved in the development of the actions that the club did not receive all sizes of the new model from Adidas, which will delay the activities planned for the month.

The first models arrived in São Paulo’s hands only yesterday (19). The expectation is that the women’s team will train with the model today, starting the campaigns in the third week of the month. The delay caused annoyance at the São Paulo summit as it is an action that has its impact in a specific month. Receiving pink October shirts only at the end of October would leave the campaign virtually out of context.

In addition to stock models, São Paulo is still waiting for the shirts that will be sold at its official store, SPMania. The only place, so far, where it is possible to buy the São Paulo model is at the official Adidas store. On the Netshoes website, the São Paulo shirt is still on pre-sale. The shirts of the other teams sponsored by the German company are now on sale.

Sought by the report, Adidas said, through its press office, that it would not comment on the delay. “The shirts were released today and are available for sale,” he limited himself to saying.

The episode is another chapter of disagreements between São Paulo and Adidas. In July, the São Paulo club was left out of a commemorative video for the 30th anniversary of the World Cup. The São Paulo council disagreed with the model proposed by the German company and there was no agreement.

In September, a sneaker model with the São Paulo emblem was sold by Adidas in some physical stores in the city of São Paulo and irritated the club’s board of directors. The product had been vetoed earlier this year by the São Paulo summit because the symbol did not follow official standards – the letters were distorted, larger than they should have been.

A similar misunderstanding happened with the third uniform made for the season. The previous administration of São Paulo, by Carlos Augusto Barros e Silva, Leco, authorized the production of Adidas in exchanges of e-mails. However, there was no approval signed by the former board, which was essential for the model to be approved by the Board and other instances.

Without the formalities, the shirt was not allowed to be used in official São Paulo games during the season.

Adidas is on its third stint as an official supplier of São Paulo. The current contract was signed in 2018, replacing Under Armor, and ends in December 2023.