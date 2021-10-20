Delta strain subvariant may be even more infectious, experts say

posted on 10/20/2021 06:00



Passengers, masked and unmasked, in London tube station: cases of covid increasing in the UK – (credit: Niklas Hallen/AFP)

The increase in daily cases of covid-19 in the UK — 49,156 were reported on Monday, the highest number since July and 16% more than the previous week — may be associated with a subvariant of the delta strain, according to British and North Americans. The version, called AY.4.2, responsible for 10% of current infections in Great Britain, has the potential to be up to 15% more transmissible, shows a research still in progress. So far, it has been registered in a few countries.

AY.4.2 is one of 45 descending delta sublineages that have been recorded worldwide. It carries two specific mutations in the spike protein, with which the virus infects human cells, called Y145H and A222V. In a tweet, Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US regulatory agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlighted the need for “urgent research to find out whether this ‘delta plus’ is more transmissible and has partial immune evasion.”

Quoted by the English newspaper Financial Times, Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomic Initiative at the Wellcome Singer Institute, in Cambridge, stated that studies are already underway and that they point to a potential for transmissibility between 10% and 15% higher than the of the original delta. According to the expert, if preliminary evidence is confirmed, AY.4.2 may be the most infectious coronavirus strain since the beginning of the pandemic. However, he notes that the recent increase in the number of registered cases in the UK may just be a “casual demographic event”.

François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at University College London, agrees with his colleague and says caution is needed. “Most of the Sars-CoV-2 mutations emerged independently, often in unrelated strains. The Y145H and A222V mutations have been found in several other strains of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, but have remained in low frequency until now”, he explains. “The first strains with both mutations were sequenced in April 2020. None of them were found in any worrying variant,” he says.

According to Balloux, AY.4.2 is being closely monitored in the UK and other European countries, although it is still rare outside the UK. There have been only three cases detected in the United States so far. “In Denmark, another country that, in addition to the UK, has excellent genomic surveillance, (the version) reached a frequency of 2%, but it has decreased since then. In addition, functional work is underway to test whether it can be less recognized by antibodies.”

The expert says there is nothing to be fussed about, but that scientists need to be cautious. “None of the mutations is, a priori, an obvious candidate for increased viral transmissibility, but we’ve learned that mutations can have different, sometimes unexpected, effects on different strains.”

Young

In the United States, a study indicated that the covid-19 vaccine from the Pfizer / BioNTech consortium is 93% effective in preventing hospitalization among young people aged 12 to 18 years. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study was conducted between June and September, when delta was the most dominant variant.

Data from 19 children’s hospitals revealed that of the 179 patients in this age group hospitalized with coronaviruses, 97% had not been vaccinated. About 16% of them needed life support, all equally did not receive immunizations. The study authors said the data “reinforce the importance of vaccination in protecting young Americans against severe covid-19.” Currently, the vaccine is indicated for people over 12 years of age, but companies are seeking to authorize it for children from 5 years of age.