Deolane Bezerra says she received divine message after MC Kevin’s death: “You or he”; watch

Deolane Bezerra claimed to have received a divine message after the death of her husband, MC Kevin, in May. The revelation was made during an interview with Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, released yesterday (18th). According to the lawyer, the episode took place during the first days of mourning the loss of the singer – a period in which she still did not feel ready to talk to God again.

The message, however, came to Deolane during a moment of reflection in the bath and could not be ignored. “I was in the shower and God said, ‘You’re going to have to talk to me now. I chose you, because between you and Kevin, it was either you or him.’ That’s when I stopped questioning, it was something very strong”, declared Deolane, adding that their romance was always very intense.

Also during the conversation, the lawyer clarified that she does not live the good life at the expense of money left by her ex. Bezerra even stated that she was already rich before her marriage to Kevin and even said that she made a generous loan to the musician and to her mother-in-law, Valquíria Nascimento. According to Leo Dias, the total amount would be R$ 500 thousand. Amid a turbulent dispute over the singer’s heritage, the debt was set aside by the influencer. “He (MC Kevin) was fucked up with money”, commented.

“The only thing I did was forgive a debt Kevin and his mother owed me. I didn’t want this to be able to move on. One part was hers, another part of him, so I forgave everyone because there was a lot of confusion, so I got attached to it. ‘Oh, but I helped so much, I just want what’s mine’. That was bad for me, so I said, ‘You know what, sir? This is not going to change my life. If it’s going to change theirs, I don’t know, but I don’t want it anymore’”, he continued.

Finally, the influencer gave details of the conversation she had with Valquíria, about such financial disputes. “I called his mother and said: ‘Mrs. Val, go ahead, be happy, Father in Heaven bless you, I’m here in the crowd. And about what is pending, for me, it’s over. Don’t worry about me, go live’. I took a weight [das costas] that you have no idea”, he stated.

Watch the full interview: