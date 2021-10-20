Deolane sends a bottle of whiskey and gold bonbons to those attending their birthday

The mother is really blown! This year’s birthday of Deolane Bezerra will feature a mega event valued at R$4 million. The party will take place on November 3, at Mansão Ferrara, at Villagio Europeo, in São Paulo and invitations for the lawyer’s birthday will start to be sent from next Wednesday (10/20). Guests will be presented in a way beyond surprising!

It turns out that the lawyer will send a personalized box with a bottle of imported whiskey and a gold-plated chocolate to her 400 guests.

The event is being organized by producer Kadu Rodrigues, in a statement to Coluna LeoDias he said excitedly: “The party will stop in São Paulo with a lot of luxury, glamor and sophistication, which has everything to do with Deolane”.

The lawyer really doesn’t disappoint when choosing her looks and promoting an event. Looking forward to what’s to come?