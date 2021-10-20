Detran do Rio launches digital identity card. Ask your questions about the document

RIO — Citizens of Rio de Janeiro can already have a digital version of their identity card on their cell phone. Today, Detran RJ launches the RJ Digital Identity application, in which it is possible to download the virtual document, valid throughout the national territory. The novelty is not mandatory and is only available to those who issued the card from April 2019, when the QR Code was created inside the printed document. Anyone who took their ID before that date will need to request a new one before accessing the app.

— Rio de Janeiro is one of the few states in the country to offer the new technology. Detran RJ already provides other services over the internet, such as Posto Digital, annual vehicle licensing and a digital driver’s license. This application is another service of the state government, in a partnership between Detran and Proderj, to make life easier for the citizens of Rio de Janeiro — celebrated Governor Cláudio Castro.

According to the president of Detran, Adolfo Konder, the government’s objective with this novelty is “to offer one more benefit to the citizens of the state in its process of digitizing services”.

— Our goal is to make Detran in Rio increasingly digital. With the new application, citizens have the document more easily, in the palm of their hand. Later, we will make other services available in the app, such as marking identity services and locating the nearest service centers – explained Konder.

Wallet only valid

The digital identity is only available to those who have the document with the QR Code because it is from this code that the user can download the digital version in the app. Those who have a wallet without a QR Code will be able to duplicate the document and then access the application.

Whoever has an expired identity card will need to renew it first, scheduling the service at Detran, before requesting the digital version. If the physical identity expires, the digital identity will be automatically blocked.

After each 12-month period, it will be necessary for the holder of the document to redo the mandatory authentication process based on the use of the physical wallet. Therefore, whoever loses their paper identity will need to take a duplicate for renewal.

For now, in order to comply with the provisions of the General Data Protection Law, the application will only be available to persons over 18 years of age. In the near future, parents will be able to authorize the issuance of their children’s documents.

Detran guarantees that the electronic format of the document is secure. According to the agency, its technological environment is continuously monitored, with analysis and tests of information security in the systems, “following the highest technical standards so that it is possible to protect the users’ (personal and sensitive) data”. Among the security measures adopted for the software are QR Code validation, facial recognition, proof of life and PIN registration (access password).

The digital version of the National Driver’s License (CNH) has been available since 2017, in the National Traffic License application, by Senatran (formerly Denatran). In the state of Rio, around 1.5 million drivers have already downloaded the virtual driver’s license.

Ask your questions:

Is it mandatory to have the identity on the cell phone?

It’s not mandatory. This is just a facility for those who do not want to use the physical document, in paper. It is a replica, in electronic format, of the physical identity card, with all the data contained in it.

I lost my identity on paper. Can I USE only the digital one?

For a certain period, yes. However, the application has an annual Digital Identity authentication routine. Every 12 months, it will be necessary to revalidate personal data from the physical wallet.

Can minors under 18 have a digital identity?

No. Only citizens over 18 years old, who have an identity card issued by Detran-RJ as of April 5, 2019.

Does the digital version have an expiration date?

Yes, it needs to be revalidated every 12 months. In addition, Detran Ordinance No. 6037, of 09/23/21, establishes that from 2029 onwards, the digital card will only be made available to citizens who have had their physical identity card issued for less than ten years.

Do I need to have a physical identity card to get the digital one?

Yes. You must have a physical identity, issued from April 5, 2019, as the QR code printed on the back of the document will be validated to obtain the digital version. Anyone who has a license issued before must provide a duplicate.

If the physical identity is expired, can I have the fingerprint?

No. You must first renew it, scheduling your appointment at a Detran identification post. If the physical identity expires, your digital identity will be automatically blocked.

Check out the step-by-step instructions to get your digital identity: