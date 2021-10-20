DF records the lowest transmission rate in 99 days

posted on 10/19/2021 6:29 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District registered, this Tuesday (10/19), the transmission rate of covid-19 at 0.89 — average control of the pandemic in the DF — being the lowest since July 12 this year. There are 99 days of difference in time span.

This Tuesday (10/19) was also the fourth day in a row with a falling transmission rate. With numbers below 1 — the average control of the pandemic in the DF — the indicator was 0.89. With 44 new confirmed cases, the Health Department (SES-DF) accounts for 511,593 people diagnosed with covid-19 in this pandemic. Of these, 494,656 recovered.

The folder reported over 12 deaths from complications of the disease, one person from outside the Federal District, from Santo Antônio do Descoberto (GO). The total number of deaths reached 10,732 in the federal capital.

The moving average of deaths stands at 14.14, down 7.6% from 14 days ago. The indicator of cases is at 533.14, 55.3% lower in the same period of comparison. City in the DF most affected by the health crisis, Ceilândia has 55,400 infected residents and 1,600 lives lost as a result of covid-19.

In Taguatinga, there are 39,600 cases and more than 1,000 deaths, while the Plano Piloto has 51,500 people diagnosed with the virus and accounts for 740 deaths. Fern, in turn, has 27,300 infected and 799 deaths.