Did FIFA and EA Sports break the partnership? Everything indicates yes

Top football entity says eSports development needs more than one company

THE FIFA recently published a statement about plans to expand its gaming and electronic sports portfolio. The text, which could be titled “EA Sports, do not want? Some people want it!”, suggests that the ultimate football entity and the sports division Electronic Arts they finally ended their 28-year marriage.

We announced on the 11th that the EA Sports, after announcing that he would revise his contract with FIFA, filed for registration in the United Kingdom and in the European Union the trademark EA Sports FC. This will most likely be the name of the future football series from AND THE.

THE FIFA has asked for $1 billion every 4 years for the use of its brand in future games in the franchise. EA Sports. The amount is double what the developer currently pays. The end of the contract between the two companies will take place after the 2022 World Cup, held in Qatar.

In the statement published on its website, the FIFA says “companies” are competing to be associated with their brand. Not that the company’s morale is all that great, given the various “controversies” in which the Federation has been involved in recent years and others that are yet to come with the next World Cup.



– Continues after advertising –

FIFA press release

“FIFA will adopt a new commercial positioning in games and eSports to ensure it is in the best place to make decisions that benefit all football stakeholders (interest group impacted by an institution’s projects).

FIFA is optimistic and excited about the future in football games and eSports, and it is clear that this needs to be a space occupied by more than one institution that controls all rights.

Mobile technology and product companies are now actively competing to partner with FIFA, its platforms and worldwide tournaments.

As a result, FIFA is in contact with various industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build a long-term plan in the gaming, eSports and entertainment sectors.



– Continues after advertising –

The result will ensure that FIFA has a great possibility of partnerships with experts capable of creating the best experiences for fans and consumers.

Games and eSports are the fastest growing media on the planet, with new and diverse types of games being released continuously. So it’s important for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximize all future opportunities for football and gaming fans.

FIFA also has a duty to support its 2011 associate members in capitalizing on the inherent opportunities that have emerged in recent years. As part of this strategy, FIFA is also committed to organizing eSports tournaments under its brand FIFA (www.fifa.gg).

The relationship and affinity that the game market is sports developed over time with the FIFA name clearly highlights that football games and the FIFA name are intrinsically linked.

Finally, FIFA is also determined that the distance between virtual sport and football competitions be more closely aligned. In this regard, FIFA is excited to use the World Cup (4 billion viewers) and the Women’s World Cup (1.2 billion viewership) as a platform to launch and integrate new games and eSports products.”

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Eastern Mirror Source: FIFA