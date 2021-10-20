Disc gap of dust orbiting the sun may have shaped the planets, says MIT

A new analysis of ancient meteorites by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other research centers points out that the ring of dust and gas that encircled the Sun and that was responsible for the formation of planets had a gap, which could be considered the boundary between the inner and outer part of the Solar System, called the “cosmic boundary”.

This demarcated boundary within this primitive solar ring existed, according to studies, around 4.5 billion years ago, when the system had just been born. Scientists are still not sure, but it may have been caused by a rising solar system wind, the result of the activity of strong magnetic fields that govern planetary systems when they are young.

Another possibility is that there was the interference of a young Jupiter and its immense gravitational pull in the separation between the inner and outer areas of the Solar System, which would have pushed the gas and dust into its orbit, leaving a gap in the solar disk.

This disc, which would come together into planets, may have developed with this gap, which apparently worked as a kind of invisible barrier, preventing the material on each side from interacting. The outer region appears to have accumulated much more mass than the inner region.

This separation may have enabled the gas and dust to coalesce on the inner side of the ring to form planets like Earth and Mars. The far side of the gap provided conditions for the formation of colder regions and planets like Jupiter. The gap is close to the region known today as the asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter.

“It is very difficult to cross this gap and a planet would need a lot of external torque and impulse”, says Cauê Borlina, a Brazilian researcher at MIT, a graduate student at EAPS and the study’s lead author. “This provides evidence that the formation of our planets was restricted to specific regions at the beginning of the solar system,” explained the Brazilian to the American institute’s website.

The discovery was based on meteorites that reached Earth in recent decades and the curious difference between them, known as the isotopic dichotomy, when the formation of meteorites completely diverges. Scientists have estimated that the two classes of meteorites that reach Earth often have completely different formations, suggesting that they come from very different regions of the Solar System.