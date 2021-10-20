disease affecting cats becomes common in humans; see the symptoms and how the transmission takes place

Considered a subcutaneous mycosis caused by the fungus Sporothrix schenckii and that it can affect humans and animals, especially cats, sporotrichosis has become more and more frequent in humans. This year alone, in Pernambuco, according to data from the State Department of Health (SES), 173 cases of sporotrichosis have been confirmed in the population living in municipalities in Pernambuco. This number is still partial, as it only considers records made up to July. Throughout the year 2020, there were 260 confirmations of sporotrichosis in Pernambuco.

The state has registered cases of the disease since the end of 2016, when the SES implemented sporotrichosis surveillance with notification, laboratory diagnosis and workshops to define guidelines and flows with municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR). In 2016, Lacen confirmed 38 cases in animals; in humans, 13 cases.

How is sporotrichosis transmitted?

The fungus that causes sporotrichosis usually inhabits the soil, straws, vegetables and also wood, and can be transmitted through contaminated materials such as barbs or thorns. Contaminated animals, especially cats, also transmit the disease through scratches, bites and direct contact with the injured skin. In humans, the disease manifests itself in the form of lesions on the skin, which start with a small red lump, which can turn into a wound. They are usually present on the arms, legs or face, forming a row of nodules and sores, affecting the skin and lymphatic vessels near the lesion, but can also attack bones, lungs and joints.

How is the diagnosis and treatment of sporotrichosis?

As it can be confused with other skin conditions, the patient should always seek a dermatologist. Treatment is based on antifungals for both humans and animals, which in some cases can last for months or more than a year.

Therefore, diagnosis at the early stage of the disease is important. In animals, the clinical manifestations are varied. The most frequent signs are ulcerated lesions on the skin, usually with pus, that do not heal and usually evolve quickly. Diagnosis can be clinical (recognition of the lesion) or laboratory (identification of the fungus).

Diagnosis in humans is performed by the Central Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE). In animals, it is carried out by the Endemics Laboratory (Labend), a laboratory unit linked to Lacen-PE. The patient must be referred by a health post.

What are the symptoms of human sporotrichosis?

The symptoms of sporotrichosis appear after the fungus is contaminated on the skin. The development of the initial lesion is very similar to an insect bite, and may progress to spontaneous healing.

In more severe cases, for example, when the fungus affects the lungs, coughing, shortness of breath, pain when breathing and fever can occur. In the pulmonary form, the symptoms resemble those of tuberculosis. But the fungus can also affect bones and joints, manifesting itself as swelling and pain on movement, very similar to infectious arthritis.

The clinical forms of the disease will depend on factors such as the individual’s immune status and the depth of the lesion. The incubation period varies, from one week to one month, and can reach six months after inoculation, that is, the fungus enters the human body.