disease is contagious and poses a risk to children

One gastroenteritis outbreak in Greater Vitória, caused by the circulation of rotavirus, is causing concern, especially among parents. The curious thing is that the virus is not very common at this time of year.

In recent weeks, doctors who work in health facilities and hospitals, have noticed a sudden increase in cases. In some offices, which treated three cases a day, the average rose to 20.

About two weeks ago, little Miguel, who is only 6 months old, gave his mother a fright. Teacher Jéssica Lopes told the TV Vitória/Record TV news team that her son was hospitalized for several days.

“When he went to bed, he had an episode of very strong vomiting. We tried to hydrate him at home to see if he would have a recurrence and, in the same night, he started to have a lot of diarrhea, so we needed to take him to the hospital. He continued with diarrhea. very acute, he began to dehydrate and had to be hospitalized. In total, there were 11 days of hospitalization,” said the mother.

In Vitória, a private school had to be closed for two days after 12 children contracted the virus. Pediatrician Nathália Miranda explains that the outbreak was a surprise, as the rotavirus circulates more during the summer.

According to her, viral gastroenteritis is very contagious, regardless of age, but causes more damage to children under two years of age.

“We see this number increasing a lot, especially in children under two years old. Of course it has caught on everyone, so when a child comes here with the symptom, I warn that it will catch on everyone. It is a contagious and fast virus You have contact with him and in two or three days he will show symptoms.

The pediatrician explains that, in general, the disease does not usually bring more serious damage to health, but it warns: if the diarrhea and vomiting do not stop within 24 hours, it is necessary to seek medical attention.

Attention to refrigerated food

Gastroenterologist Richaeny Ferreira explains that there are different types of gastroenteritis: viral (more common) bacterial and by parasites.

According to her, it is necessary to pay attention to food to avoid the disease.

“The main symptoms of gastroenteritis are: nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. All refrigerated food deserves a little more attention, especially on hotter days,” he explains.

Some foods that deserve more attention:

– Yogurt

– Vitamins

– Sandwich with ricotta or cream cheese

– Fruits

– Mayonnaise

– Salads

Don’t fail to:

Hand washing after going to the bathroom and also after handling food is essential.

With information from TV Vitória/Record TV reporter, Alex Pandini.