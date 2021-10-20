Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play in the Australian Open, says country minister

Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country’s immigration minister said on Wednesday, jeopardizing the Serb’s record chance of breaking the record the number of victories in grand slams.

World number one Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal for 20 Grand Slam titles, has refused to reveal his vaccination status and has said he is unsure whether he will defend his title at the Australian Open.

Clarifying Australia’s visa requirements, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said foreign players would need two shots to play the grand slam at Melbourne Park in January.

“You will need to be vaccinated twice to visit Australia. This is a general requirement, not just for tennis players. I mean, all visitors to Australia will need to be vaccinated twice,” Hawke told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

“I don’t have a message for Novak. I have a message for everyone who wants to visit Australia. He will need to be vaccinated twice.”

In addition to Serbian Djokovic, who won nine of his grand slams at the Australian Open and the last three in a row at Melbourne Park, many other players from the tournament could be excluded under the rule.

More than a third of professional players have not been vaccinated, according to recent media reports.

The WTA men’s and women’s ATP tournaments have asked players to get vaccinated, but some have objected.

Russian US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and world number four German Alex Zverev expressed skepticism, although their vaccination status remains unknown.

World number three, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, said in August that he would only be vaccinated if it was mandatory, though he later said he planned to get the vaccine by the end of the year.

Tennis Australia, which organizes the grand slam, said it is working with authorities to define conditions for players, fans and tournament officials.

“Our understanding is that the details about international visitors entering the country have not yet been decided and we hope to have more information soon,” the regulator said.

Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said the country’s rules were about protecting Australians.

“They apply to everyone without fear or favor. It doesn’t matter if you’re number one in the world or anything else,” he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Australia has closed its international borders to non-citizens and non-permanent residents for 18 months, although there have been some exceptions.

International travel for Australian citizens is expected to begin within weeks, but non-citizens are expected to be excluded by early 2022.

Officials in the state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, said they would not make special arrangements with unvaccinated athletes to allow them to compete, even if they had seen it.

Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, has been closed since August due to an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, but will start opening on Friday, when 70% of Victoria’s adult population is expected to be fully vaccinated.

(Translated text. Read the original here.)