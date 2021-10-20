Doctors Successfully Transplant Pig Kidney to Human in US – Photos

For the first time, the pig kidney was transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient’s immune system, a potentially big advance that could help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.

The procedure done at NYU Langone Health in New York involved using a pig whose genes had been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger almost immediate rejection. The recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction whose family consented to the experiment before she was removed from life support, researchers told Reuters Joe Carrotta of NYU Langone Health/via REUTERS

For three days, the new kidney was attached to blood vessels and kept outside its body, giving researchers access to it. The results of the transplant kidney function tests “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney made “the amount of urine you would expect” from a transplanted human kidney, he said, and there was no evidence of the early vigorous rejection seen when unmodified pig kidneys are transplanted into non-human primates Joe Carrotta of NYU Langone Health/via REUTERS

The recipient’s abnormal creatinine level — an indicator of poor kidney function — returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said. In the United States, about 107,000 people are awaiting organ transplants, with more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. Waiting time for a kidney averages three to five years.

Researchers have been working for decades on the possibility of using animal organs for transplants, but have been stretched on how to prevent immediate rejection by the human body. Joe Carrotta of NYU Langone Health/via REUTERS

Montgomery’s team studied that tinkering with the pork gene for a carbohydrate that triggers rejection — a sugar molecule, or glycan, called alpha-gal — would avoid the problem.

The genetically altered pig, nicknamed GalSafe, was developed by the United Therapeutics Corp’s (UTHR). O) Revivicor Unit. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 for use as a food for people with allergies to meat and as a potential source of human therapeutics.

Medical products developed from pigs would still require specific FDA approval before being used in humans, the agency said. Other researchers are considering whether GalSafe pigs could be the source of everything from heart valves to skin grafts for human patients. Joe Carrotta of NYU Langone Health/via REUTERS