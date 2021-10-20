Dollar closes at R$ 5.59 and Ibovespa drops 3.2%, with fiscal risk of aid – News

O dollar jumped against the real this Tuesday (19), recording its highest level for closing since mid-April, evidencing the strong negative reaction of the market to the government’s decision to place part of the payment of the benefit that will replace Bolsa Família above the spending ceiling. The Ibovespa, the main stock index in the country, fell 3.2%, to 110,762.30 points.

The dollar in cash rose 1.35%, to R$ 5.5956 on sale, the maximum for closing since April 15 this year (R$ 5.6276). At the highest of the day, the dollar was at R$ 5.6131 (+1.67%). Among the major global currencies, the real had by far the worst performance against the dollar this Tuesday. At B3, the dollar futures had a high of 1.38%, to R$ 5.6015.

Earlier on Tuesday, the autarchy sold US$ 500 million on the spot market at auction, in the first operation of its kind since March, but was unable to hold the US currency.

On the Ibovespa, the financial turnover of the session totaled R$ 34.2 billion. At 4:30 pm, the index already registered a drop of -2.53%, to 111,532 points. Information on the imminence of the federal government approving social assistance that will break the spending ceiling led the main Brazilian stock index to go against the optimism of international markets.

In 2022, the government intends to pay R$ 400 to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil cash transfer program, which will replace Bolsa Família, with part of the budget within the spending ceiling and the other part being paid outside.

