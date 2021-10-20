Doom on Twitter? Fan creates account on social network that lets you play classic | Action games

The account has a tweet pinned at the top that explains how its command system works. Users need to send a response with the words “/play” and a series of letters that are equivalent to commands for the bot to execute. Commands are like “U” to move forward, “F” to fire and “P” to open doors, separated by commas.

If the user wants to start a new game, for example, he must send the bot the message “/play, x,,e,,e,,e,,50-,50-u,15-f”, without quotes, to navigate the menu. After sending the commands, the bot sends a video of the last 10 seconds of gameplay and allows the user or others to continue in a chain of responses.

This might not be the most practical way to play Doom, but the experiment is undoubtedly interesting and recalls similar ideas involving playing indirectly and with multiple people at once, as in the popular TwitchPlaysPokemon series. When records are achieved by the effort of multiple users, all of them are cited in the account’s response chain post.